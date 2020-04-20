This Monday marks a month since the quarantine began, the mandatory social isolation that the president decreed Alberto Fernández for all of Argentina, alerted by what was happening in countries like Italy, Spain and the United States, among others. And most agree that their decision was correct. But this “standstill” that is taking place almost worldwide today directly affects all sectors of the economy. And, without a doubt, the heading of the show is one of the most affected.

“International Theater Day was celebrated on March 27. And, for the first time in history, theaters around the world were closed“Says dismayed Carlos Rottemberg, owner of the Comafi Multitheater and the Comafi Multitabaris, among other rooms. But he is not the only businessman who, in dialogue with Teleshow, was concerned about the situation that the entertainment industry is going through in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marcelo Fígoli, owner of Fénix Entertainment Group, assures: “In this activity there are no gray areas: today it is totally prohibited and it is logical that it should be so. And the truth is that I don’t think the massive live shows will come back until a cure or vaccine for the coronavirus scourge is achieved.. So the future of the industry is very complicated. First, because in my opinion all 2020 is lost “.

The head of Cosquín Rock, Jose Palazzo, for his part, explains: “If there is one thing that we are certain of, it is that our industry will be the last to return. In the best scenario, we could get to do some shows in December or November. But there are so many factors that it would be premature to give a date, because we still do not know when we are going to leave the mandatory quarantine or how the social distancing is going to continue, so we less know how the return to the massive areas will be. ”

In the same line, Daniel Grinbank, owner of DG Producciones, assures: “I believe that this year, from all points of view, is dead. It may be that at the end of the last quarter there is a reprogrammed show from the first. But, clearly, this is not going to generate any new income for the producers ”.

While, Juan Manuel López Ghisoli, a 6-Step partner, tries not to lose hope and points out: “Today you cannot talk about rescheduling dates because it would be playing with people. But this situation at some point is going to turn. I lived from this years ago and, at this moment, I had to lose like everyone else. But it is a cause of force majeure. And we have to realize that we have to help each other to reverse this crisis. ”

What about all the mass of people who live from these shows? Regarding permanent employees, everyone agrees on the need to make an effort to keep them . “I am putting savings from my life to bear all the costs and try to cope with the situation,” says Grinbank. And it highlights that AADET (Argentine Association of Theater Entrepreneurs), is trying to find a solution for the employees of the rooms (machinists, technicians, ticket clerks, ushers, etc), who today are closed and without generating any income.

“We are looking for ways to invent ourselves to continue maintaining that source of work, trying to readjust and see how we can generate a certain type of productivity, in this logical ban on live shows, ”says Fígoli.

And Pallazo adds: “Having the company closed is very conflictive. We have many people who work with us and we are evaluating all the steps to follow. But We have made the decision to keep all of our human personnel, which is an extremely important resource, and endure as much as we can. ”

However, López Ghisoli assures that “The biggest problem is for people who, without being our employees, live on what we do” And he explains: “The guy who makes sound calculates that I am going to do a number of shows in the year and that the others are going to do as many. The same that transports artists, for example. And, having to stop the producers, these people are also unemployed and have nowhere to hold on. “

In this sense, Fígoli calculates that there are “more than eighty or ninety thousand people” affected by outsourced work, that depend on the entertainment industry. “I understand that that of contractors is a very serious problem and that, in some way, the government will have to be asked for a certain acute measure for those vulnerable sectors“, Explain.

And Rottemberg makes a point to talk about the particular case of the actors, who live on eventual contracts that today are not being renewed. “There are many people with well-known names, whom the public admires and who can take selfies on the street, sign an autograph or give journalistic notes, but with none of which they will be able to pay the expenses at the end of the month or go to the supermarket to buy milk ”, he remarks.

As it is not clear how long the current situation will last, it is impossible for entrepreneurs to assess economic losses. “A calculation cannot be made because it is not known when the industry will reactivate. But it is going to be, without any doubt, the most deeply hit sector ”Grinbank says.

But, to get a rough idea, Pallazo makes an estimate: “This year we are going to lose a fixed cost of four and a half million per month, approximately, plus all the shows that are not going to be performed. So We calculate a loss of about eighty million pesos or ninety, perhaps“

Talking about what the return of the massive shows would be like, meanwhile, Pallazo assures that there are “three restrictions”: “The first is the one that has to do with health, which will last for the duration of the infection. The second is fear of crowds, which is going to be similar to what happened after Influenza A in 2009 and the tragedy of Cromañón in 2004. And the third is related to the recovery of people’s purchasing power for to be able to go to the shows. I think that all this process, in total, will take between 24 and 30 months. ”

In this sense, Grinbank makes a reflection: “The reactivation will be gradual. There is no parameter of when, because the evolution of the virus is not known either. At some point the peak of the pandemic was supposed to be in April, then it ran away thanks to the quarantine result. And obviously, what you have to prioritize is health. But we cannot deny that this affects activity. “

However, the DG owner believes there is a parameter to follow. “Within the mass concentration, there is also public transport, where at peak times there are five people per square meter. And that’s not to mention that in the subway, for example, there is much less ventilation than in an open space. So the measures taken in relation to this topic will serve as an indication to apply to shows when we can return to them“He assures.

Of course, in that sense, no one can venture deadlines. “This is going to take a long time. First, the economic recovery is going to be slow. And, secondly, people’s sociological behavior when it comes to getting back together en masse is also going to cost. With which, I see it very feasible that only in 2021 we can have events again”Says Fígoli.

For his part, López Ghisoli trusts that the figures will also collaborate. “My marketing plan for when the massive shows can come back is to get a free show for the heroes of this epidemic: doctors, nurses … I believe that actions must be taken to build trust in people. But it is clear that everything is going to get smaller. And that the artists are going to have to understand that if they used to charge a hundred, now they are going to have to charge seventy, so that the values ​​of the tickets go down and everything can be accommodated“

Finally, making use of theatrical jargon, Rottemberg assures that this year was “debut and farewell”. “Just as the season was about to start there was an unexpected curtain drop for which, for the first time in the world, the rooms are universally closed. I almost dared to say that maybe we can open with the promotion of ‘go to the theater’ that we face the Obelisk in the months of October, doing a kind of general rehearsal for the 2021 season. But the 2020 one is lost ” , he assures. And it highlights the importance of keeping in mind the independent circuit and non-commercial cultural activity, which are also in crisis.