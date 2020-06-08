Category owner Penske says fans will be able to attend

The postponement to October would be made if in August they cannot receive fans

Roger Penske has promised fans that they will be welcome at the 2020 Indianapolis 500 Miles. What’s more, the owner of the IndyCar makes it clear that the event will only be held if fans are allowed in. If that is not possible in August, the category already indicates October as an alternative.

The IndyCar premiere last weekend with no fans raised fans’ concern about celebrating the category’s crown jewel, the Indianapolis 500 Miles. In principle, the event has been postponed from May to August 23, but the United States leads the world list of deaths from covid-19 and some pilots doubt that the stands can be reopened in three months.

However, Roger Penske, owner of the IndyCar and Indianapolis, reassures and assures fans that they will be able to enjoy the 500 Miles, either on the new date in August or in October. The race will only be held with fans in the stands. What’s more, according to Penske, they did not open the doors of Texas Motor Speedway to avoid infections that endangered the celebration of Indianapolis with fans.

Trust me, we are going to run the Indianapolis 500 Miles with fans. We are in favor of having fans in August and we continue with that plan. Almost three months to go and I think it will go well, but we are only going to run with fans. ” Penske has commented in statements to the American magazine Racer.

“We had a plan that included the fans at Brickyard, but it didn’t make sense. We didn’t want to do anything that affected the Indianapolis 500 Miles. If we had fans and had any problems, that would have closed the door for us for Indianapolis. Now It was not the time, “Penske added to finish.

