Memes: 2020 generates thousands of jokes on social networks, more and more situations | INSTAGRAM

To begin, it must be said that this year 2020 has not been as we all expected, since many considered that this year was their new opportunity to improve their lives, however, the situations that have arisen have made it somewhat difficult.

Nothing else came January and the rumors of a possible world war began, to later lead to the loss of Kobe Bryant and to top the terrible pandemic that we are currently going through, not to mention other hundreds of negative events that have plagued the planet such as giant wasps.

Today 2020 was trending again thanks to an earthquake with magnitude 7.5 shook Oaxaca strongly, quickly trending the word earthquake and a tsunami warning caused greater concern among users.

Many thought that the year could not present more surprises and this proved that this is not the case at all, since many more things can happen and more with the « luck » that we have had in this first half of it.

Of course the memes appeared and some looked very creative and fun. A clear example is one in which they compare the people who live in 2020 with characters from the Disney movie Hercules, where they talk about various natural disasters.

It seems that things can get worse, in fact there are theories that he claims to reveal the date of an alleged « Apocalypse », which has appeared on constant occasions on social networks, just being part of a curious coincidence, this month.

Some of the horrifying prophecies of the famous fortune teller Nostradamus warned to be fulfilled in 2020, now adds a popular series, Dark, which emphasizes these predictions accompanied by a frightening number, something that very few people really believe: The day the world ends.

The one that talks about the Apocalypse, a topic that also occupied interest recently due to the German series, which reveals that on June 27, 2020, the world supposedly comes to an end, for its part, the pythonist warned that in the 2020 would be a natural disaster: many fires, high temperatures in Europe and earthquakes in the New World in mid-June.