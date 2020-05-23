The Floripa International Marathon, scheduled for August 30, will not happen this year because of Covid-19. The decision was announced today by the STC Group, responsible for the race, after analyzing several aspects, especially in the preparation of athletes and the well-being of all participants, such as members of the organization, staffs, supporters and sponsors. The 2021 race is already scheduled. It will be on August 29, 2021.

Attentive to the calendar of events of the year and the current scenario of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization chose to postpone the test until the following year, since the health scenario for the current season is very uncertain.

“Analyzing the scenario due to the coronavirus pandemic across the country, we decided to postpone the International Floripa Marathon until August 29, 2021. A difficult decision to be taken, but one that took into account the well-being of all. There was a possibility that we would try to postpone the event until the end of this year, but the current scenario does not give us anything for this year. Therefore, we opted for the postponement to the following year “, says Anderson Tonon, one of the event organizers .

In this way, the athletes registered in this year’s edition have their places automatically guaranteed for the 2021 edition. Those who are unable to participate in the event next year, may, according to the organizers, choose to use the amount of their registration as a credit for next year’s edition, or to participate in any other event promoted by the STC Group in 2021.

“Our team has been working tirelessly with public agencies, partners and suppliers in order to offer the best experience to the athlete. All runners registered in the Floripa International Marathon 2020 will have their registrations automatically transferred to the new date. We know the importance of this event to the runners and we thank everyone for their understanding and patience in a moment of so many uncertainties. Being a doubt, a complicated phase, but that will be overcome with the union of all, “says Tonon.

