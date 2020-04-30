Apple today released its financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2020, the first to collect the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. January, February and March cover the full impact that COVID-19 caused in China, in addition to the beginning of confinement in several European countries including Spain.

The consequences of the pandemic are noted in the official figures: $ 58.313 billion in revenue with a net profit of $ 11,249 million. It represents a very small increase of 1% of income in the same quarter of the previous year and another small decrease in net profits of just $ 312 million.

The initial pre-pandemic forecast was $ 63 billion to $ 67 billion, but obviously the coronavirus caused analysts to recalculate, lowering that forecast to $ 54.5 billion. It has been overcome, and even if it was only for a hair Apple has managed to grow compared to the year even with the impact of quarantine worldwide. It is precisely what Tim Cook is proud of in the official press release of the results:

“In this difficult environment, our users are relying on their Apple devices in new ways to stay connected, informed, creative and productive. We feel motivated and inspired to not only continue to meet those needs in innovative ways, but also to continue to support to the global response to the pandemic with tens of millions of face masks and face shields sent to medical personnel around the world and to organizations like Global Citizen and the United States Food Bank. “

One of the main reasons that Apple has been able to continue positive even with the pandemic is the unbridled growth of the services and accessories divisions. Both have returned to record numbers, with only the services division giving more revenue than sales of iPads and Macs combined.

Apple has been cautious and hasn’t released predictions for next quarter’s financial results, since they will collect the worst part of the quarantine in Europe (April and May) and it hits squarely with the pandemic in the United States. Therefore, revenue figures in certain divisions are expected to remain abnormally low.

We go with the most important points that Apple has commented at the press conference:

Tim Cook highlights Apple’s durability as a company that launches products while also sending face masks and medical supplies to hospitals around the world. It has also tried to help its customers by suspending Apple Card payments during the months of April and May.

Apple News grows and reaches 125 million unique monthly users. The specialized pandemic section has 3 million unique visitors.

There are many iPad orders from schools around the world. “Schools rely on our products and technology.”

Apple Watch is being useful for treating patients remotely now that hospitals are overcrowded.

Tim Cook says “he doesn’t remember a fiscal quarter that he was so proud” of what they are doing and how they are doing it.

The CEO of Apple also admits that they are not going to offer forecasts for the next fiscal quarter since it already affects the time when much of the world is confined.

