Santo Domingo, RD.

The Central Electoral Board (JCE) reported that for the presidential and congressional elections on July 5, a total of 5,381 scanners will be used to send images of the voting records of the electoral colleges.

“This represents an increase of 900 more than in the elections of last March because we have four voting relationships and in that we only had two,” was what was said by the deputy director of information, Johnny Rivera after a meeting with the full JCE. .

Rivera explained that five basic points of the entire process were addressed, such as the roll to be used, the scanning and transmission of voting relationships, the electoral computation, the human resource that will be participating (technicians, digitizers and center managers of computations of the Electoral Boards), as well as what has to do with the dissemination and transmission of results from the municipalities to the political parties and the media.

Regarding the electoral calculation, he said that tests are being carried out and that a focused test will be carried out in subsequent days. Regarding the scanning and transmission of the results, he informed that all the scanners that will be used are in the Las Colinas warehouse in order to start the cloning process on June 10 with the presence of the political parties.

It is recalled that through resolution 047-2020, it is established that the JCE must generate the first bulletin 3 hours after the count is closed or after having processed a minimum of 20% of the electoral colleges of the municipality. After the first bulletin is issued, they will be able to generate the other bulletins each time that the board determines.

According to the same, the different Electoral Boards will generate the “zero bulletin” at nine in the morning in the presence of the delegates of the political parties.

Computer center

The JCE acquired additional servers for the tasks that have to do with the dissemination and transmission of results in order to strengthen this process, after the experiences that have been had by the incorporation of new parties and the media that are interested in obtaining the results.

Resolution 047-2020 also establishes that the computer center of the Electoral Boards will remain closed with adhesive tape, until its reopening at five in the afternoon and start the processing of the voting relationships that are eventually received from of that moment.

After the scrutiny at the polling stations has concluded, in each scanner center where the Scanning and Transmission Units (E&T) will be located, a report will be printed which will indicate that said team has no voting relationship scanned and the same will be delivered as many copies as delegates of political parties who were present.

After receipt, the JCE will transmit all the images to the servers of the computer centers of the political parties, to the media and they will be published on the internet so that all citizens can access their content.

Finally, Rivera indicated that an inventory has been made of all the human resources that participated in the previous process and that, until now, 95% of it (4,800 technicians) has confirmed that it will participate in the elections of July 5.

Padrón is printed this Friday

Rivera said that starting tomorrow, Friday, May 29, the printing of the local registry will begin with the presence of the delegates of the political parties.