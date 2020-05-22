New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo approved a request made by the Dominican Consul in that city, Carlos Castillo, so that Dominican citizens can exercise their right to vote in the presidential elections on July 5.

“Governor Cuomo supports the right of all New Yorkers to participate in the democracy process, including approximately 250,000 citizens of the Dominican Republic, who currently reside in New York State,” wrote the Governor’s special attorney and senior adviser, Beth. Garvey in the approval letter.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Cuomo has taken steps to protect the public from the risk of contagion, while ensuring the integrity of the electoral process in New York.

The governor has issued an executive order to New York counties to send a ballot request to each voter, prior to the June 23 state primaries so that voters are not required to physically appear.

Regarding Dominican citizens, the letter indicates that the country can hold its elections on July 5, as long as they meet the minimum state standards to reduce the risks of contagion, including those established by US law and control centers. and prevention of diseases in force at the time of the process.

They also warned that in the event that health circumstances change, they will communicate this in advance so that they can make adjustments, since public health and safety comes first.

The document was published on the Twitter account of Dominican-American politician Adriano Espaillat, senator for the 31st district in the New York Senate.

