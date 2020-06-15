The Mayan calendar It is not only famous in Mexico, but in the world, due to its constant prophecies that have been fulfilled. One of the most famous was that December 21, 2012 would be the “end of the worldHowever, a bad reading would indicate that the culmination of human life would be in a few days.

Yes, as you read it! According to a theory conspiracy spread in Twitter, it is claimed that the reading of the Mayan calendar was incorrect, since they assure that the end of the world would have prophesied it at one time this week or next.

“Following the Julian calendar, we are technically in 2012 … The number of days lost in a year due to the change to calendar Gregorian is 11 days … for 268 years using the Gregorian calendar (1752-2020) for 11 days = 2,948 days. 2,948 days / 365 days (per year) = 8 years “, the scientist tweeted Paolo Tagaloguin Last week according to the Sun, however, the tweet thread was filed.

Roberto read all the thread. I had a dream with the number 1220 and that something important would happen. Today I confirmed that the Mayan calendar speaks of the end of the world in 2012. I think they were not wrong, the date is the other way around December 2020, bone 1220. God is coming take care of us !!! – Adrian Di Brandimarte 🇮🇹🇻🇪 (@Di_Brandimarte) June 11, 2020

In this sense, if Tagaloguin is correct, adding up all the days lost the date of the end of the world would be the June 21, 2020.

It is worth mentioning that 8 years ago, theorists on doomsday they were convinced that the world would end on December 21, so various believers came to mayan sites located in Mexico and Guatemala to witness some spectacular act, however, they only stayed with the desire.

Now, the Mayan calendar was one of the most precious of the time, however NOT SO MUCH as the Julian one (Mayan year = 365 days), therefore, they did not have leap years, making this margin of error much larger , approximately 8 years old (to date) pic.twitter.com/A3QFamfVsD – Franco ✏️ (@ Francoexe24) June 7, 2020

With information from the New York Post