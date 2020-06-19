It is the most powerful Corvette of all and with the best Corvette interior of all time

Chevrolet recently started delivering the Corvette C8s and has apparently left its customers very happy with its performance and aerodynamic design.

Corvette has us used to cars with powerful engines and many other things, but its interior quality has never been one of the things that can be highlighted, until now.

The designers reworked the interior of the 2020 C8, creating a space that is much more comforting and welcoming than ever. Wards Auto has also taken note of the quality of the interior and named the Chevrolet Corvette the winner of its 2020 10 Best Interiors Awards.

Wards Auto Jury Member James Amendment called the C8 “the most comfortable Corvette of all time.”

The Corvette joins Hyundai Venue, Bentley Flying Spur, and Mercedes GLB as the other winners this year.

Let’s not forget that the Corvette C8 is powered by a 6.2-liter V8 LT2 engine that produces 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque.

The brown leather interior is gorgeous, but Chevrolet offers other dazzling colors like red, burgundy, and blue that help exemplify the company’s focus on interior quality.

