Esteban Moctezuma Barragán, Secretary of Public Education, ad this Tuesday 21 at a press conference that The return to face-to-face classes nationwide will be from June 1 and that their closure will be delayed 11 days so It will be on July 17 (originally scheduled for July 6).

It should be noted that some municipalities will return to classrooms earlier, since there will be municipalities that by maintaining a low or no transmission of COVID-19 During this health contingency, they will be able to lift prevention measures earlier and return to face-to-face activities on May 17. While the other municipalities may do the same on June 1.

Thus, the only modification that the calendar had in relation to the one raised at the beginning of phase 1 of the pandemic, is the resumption of face-to-face classes on June 1st, since the classes for the basic levels resumed from April in the distance mode.

During the next month there are three days off, which are: May 1st, for labor day; May 5, day of the commemoration of the Battle of Puebla in 1862 in the second French intervention; and on May 15, for the teacher’s day. While, for the months of June and July, no public holiday is planned.

The measures that the SEP has implemented have been the tool of “Learn at home”, an education plan that consists of establishing a specific programming by grade level -like telesecundaria- through Canal Once, TV UNAM and state public broadcasters from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m..

The official indicated that the vast majority of students, “Nine out of 10 have television in their homes”Therefore, from the resumption of classes, the Aprende en Casa program is transmitted through the indicated channels, based on the expected learning from the Textbooks.

Also the president said that the program ”is not a substitute for teachers or teachers. Free textbooks are the hub of learning to support our students but we also have emerging educational assistants. “

Too, the company Google made the “Google for Education” sessions available to the SEP designed for more than 500 thousand teachers and parents who can better handle digital tools.

SEP through a Press release reported on this collaboration and training that has already been held in different countries such as Sweden, Chile, El Salvador, Malaysia and Indonesia, as well as in national universities such as the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and the University of Guadalajara (UDG). This tool is used by more than 120 million students and teachers worldwide.

The Mexican health authorities reported that until the last cut made on April 23, the death toll from the new SARS CoV2 coronavirus epidemic in the country is 1,069 deaths. The positive cases for COVID-19, on the other hand, are already 11,633. While, the number of suspicious cases reached 7,588 and the patients who tested negative were 39,664, which gives a grand total of 58,885 people studied so far.