The race is scheduled for July 19

The former BRDC president does not believe that the situation is ideal to run

The option to play the GP behind closed doors could be on the table

Former president of the British Racing Drivers Club –owners of Silverstone–, Derek Warwick, thinks that the British GP will also be postponed to later in the calendar, given that he doubts that the current situation of the country improves to a point where it is sure to run the race.

The postponement to a later date is something that Warwick sees as logical, given that he believes that in mid-July the country’s situation will not be the most adequate to run. On the other hand, he maintains that the cancellation of the 2020 GP would be very difficult to manage for the circuit.

“It will be difficult for Silverstone if we cancel it. It has to be said that it doesn’t look like we are going to be on top of all this in mid-July, so I think it will hopefully be postponed to a later date,” Warwick said in words collected by the web portal ..net.

Contrary to the recently canceled Wimbledon tournament, the British GP does not have financial insurance to support them in case they cannot compete in the race. For this reason, Warwick assures that there will be losses in this edition, but he does not know how much they will be.

“It will harm them financially. They are not insured against this virus, that’s for sure. So there will be a loss, but I have no idea how much that loss will be. If this crisis had happened ten years ago, we could have managed it,” he added. .

Lastly, it is clear to Warwick that in the event that there is an option to race races on goal, both Formula 1 sports director Ross Brawn and the BRDC board of directors have already contacted each other to discuss the matter.

“If races without fans are going to be possible, I have many doubts. If we run without spectators, I am sure that the board of directors and Stuart Pringle are already talking to Formula 1 about the current financial situation,” he said to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.