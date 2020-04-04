Serbian Novak Djokovic is the number one of the ATP ranking tennis until the 13th of next July, at least, after the extension of the break imposed by the Association of Professional Tennis Players (ATP) due to the world health crisis caused by the emergence of the coronavirus.

Serbian occupies the first place in the world ranking with a total of 10,220 points. Of course, during the freezing of the ATP ranking, the Belgrade one does not add more weeks as number one and will not be able to approach the record of Roger Federer.

The latest classification published by the highest body of the men’s tennis circuit is that of March 16.

The Spanish Rafael Nadal it occupies the second place with 9,850 points and is located 370 of ‘Nole‘. The podium is completed by the Swiss Federer with 7,045 points.

RANKING ATP (AT MARCH 16)

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 10,220 points.

2. RAFAEL NADAL (ESP) 9,850

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 7,045

4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 6,630

5. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5,890

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,745

7. Alexander Zverev (ALE) 3,630

8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,860

9. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2,860

10. David Goffin (BEL) 2,555

… // …

12. ROBERTO BAUTISTA (ESP) 2,360

25. PABLO CARREÑO (ESP) 1,500

41. ALBERT RAMOS (ESP) 1,130

52. FERNANDO VERDASCO (ESP) 945

53. PABLO ANDÚJAR (ESP) 942

56. FELICIANO LÓPEZ (ESP) 908

97. ALEJANDRO DAVIDOVICH (ESP) 627

99. ROBERTO CARBALLÉS (ESP) 614

105. JAUME MUNAR (ESP) 548

