On Monday, the 16 participating NBB clubs unanimously decided to cancel the 2019/2020 season. A general meeting was held via videoconference to decide this action, which values ​​”preserving the health of all professionals involved in the competition, in addition to acting responsibly in the face of the financial impact generated by the global economic crisis”.

(Photo: Disclosure / NBB)

Photo: Gazeta Esportiva

“We went to the stopwatch. We listened to all the characters that make NBB one of the most admired competitions in Brazil. We sat down weekly with all the clubs, athletes, coaches, referees, sponsors, media partners, and created a project to resume the competition. It’s sad to have to end the season and we didn’t want that, but we left this experience convinced that we did everything possible “, said the interim president of LNB, Nilo Guimarães.

The championship has been paralyzed since March 13th, and since then, the National Basketball League has been meeting, via the Internet, with everyone involved in the competition, such as club officers, players, coaches, referees, sponsors and agents. athletes.

“As in the entire history of the National Basketball League, from creation to today, we have made all the decisions together. This has always been the essence of this organization. We have exhausted all themes and possibilities, and we are already preparing for the next steps. that we will have to give in such a difficult moment that the world is facing “, affirmed Carlos Renato Donzelli, chairman of Sesi Franca Basquete and financial vice president of LNB.

It was also decided that the final classification of the regular phase of the 2019/2020 season of the NBB will be maintained to define only which teams will represent Brazil in international competitions next season. Both Baskteball Champions League Americas and the South American League have not yet defined their regulations for the official definition of how many Brazilian teams will be invited to each dispute.

Sports Gazette

