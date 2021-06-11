2012, Spain closed the winning circle with an exhibition

06/08/2021 at 7:11 PM CEST

Alex carazo

Spain He opened his triumphal cycle four years earlier in Austria against Germany, rose to the top of football with the World Cup in South Africa against the Netherlands, and secured the ‘Triple Crown’ in Kiev in 2012 against Italy. First time in history that a selection achieved this milestone.

Vicente del Bosque kept the block that lifted the World Cup, but introduced some novelties. The main novelties were on the two sides with the entry of Arbeloa Y Jordi Alba. La Roja arrived at the Euro Cup in Poland and Ukraine in full hangover from the high tension clashes in the last two seasons between Barça and Real Madrid, but they played a more choral game than ever.

With David Villa seriously injured in the Club World Cup with Barça, and Fernando Torres far from his best level, the main doubt was in the center forward. Forest was alternating during the tournament the figure of Cesc Fabregas as ‘false 9’, with the entry of the ‘Child’ and even of Alvaro Negredo in the semifinals, where the luck of the penalties returned to smile at Spain, this time against Portugal, Sergio Ramos emulating Panenka.

Before, in the quarter round Spain had eliminated France without difficulties with doublet of Xabi Alonso. In the final, faces were seen again with Italy, after the 1-1 draw between the two teams on the first day of the group stage. The Italian team, led by Cesare Prandelli, got rid of England on penalties in the quarterfinals and Germany in the semifinals with two goals from a star Mario balotelli. The second came after a race into space and a dry shot impossible for Neuer, whose iconic shirtless celebration was left to be remembered.

The final was aimed at a face-to-face match between two top world teams. An even match was expected in which Spain he would have more dominance, but no one could imagine the superiority that was witnessed during the 90 minutes. With a team full of midfielders and with Cesc from ‘false 9’, the Red hid the ball from Italy throughout the game and delivered a historic win the Italians.

Silva opened the can, Sunrise put the second on the edge of rest, and towers Y Bush they closed the final in the last minutes. Injury to Motta at minute 65, when Prandelli had already made the three changes, sentenced Italy. Spain was crowned in Kiev as the best selection in history and the the only one capable of winning a World Cup and two European Cups in a four-year period. An unrepeatable football.