Due to the chaos that has been unleashed as a consequence of the new coronavirus pandemic, artists participating in the 2011 viral “Contagion”(“ Contagion ”) have returned to give some advice on the Covid-19 that you should take into account.

Tape foreboding which included the contributions of Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Kate Winslet, Jennifer Ehle, Jude Law, teamed up with scientists from Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health in which they shared a series of tips health and spirit for the population.

Contagion is one of the most viewed titles on Netflix currently, providing a chilling look at the spread of fear during a medical crisis, and thanks to Steven Soderbergh’s effective handling of the topic matter, it’s an engaging and terrifying thriller. This film is all too timely with the outbreak of Covid-19, and it’s scary how close the facts of the outbreak in the film match the current global situation. The film follows different individuals during the outbreak, from the civilian aspect, medics authorities and the media, and it’s a very interesting look at such a crisis. Soderbergh bolsters the story with great cinematography, doing lots of close up shots on individuals touching objects and spreading the disease to build paranoia in viewers. The film has a great cast, it’s truly an ensemble film with each star getting their screen time, and when it’s stars like Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Marion Cotillard and Kate Winslet, you want more of them on screen. Every single one of them is great in the film, especially Paltrow who has the most haunting performance of the entire cast. Her death is so frightening and sets the tone for the rest of the film: this is not the Hollywood version of a pandemic, this is a realistic and disturbing approach that is made for viewers to think about how they behave when they’re sick. My one complaint about the film is the run time, I honestly felt it could have been another fifteen or twenty minutes longer. It really felt like the story in scrapped the surface of some of the characters ’stories, especially Cotillard’s as she is largely absent for the second half of the film. Even just a little extra time to explore some of the plot lines would have created a more interesting film as this is such a great subject matter for a thriller. Though I will say this as a warning, if you’re at all freaked out by the Covid-19 situation, Contagion is probably not what you need to be watching right now. It cranks is the situation to the maximum level for dramatic effect, creating a chilling look at humanity and medicine. (continued in the comments below)

Through four videos, celebrities detail how to deal with threat before the rapid spread of virus.

Wash your hands as if your life depended on it, “says Winslet in his ad. “Because, particularly now, maybe it depends on it.”

While for his part Ehle stresses that the coronavirus is new so no one is immune.

Each of us, regardless of age or ethnicity, runs the risk of contracting it, “says the actress.

Tape “ContagionDirected by Steven Soderbergh portrays a scenario in which the enemy is a lethal and contagious type of influenza that spreads throughout the world.

The actor Matt Damon, who plays a character who was immune to the virus, also recommends listening to health experts and staying about six feet (two meters) away from other people.

He also said that for obvious current reasons, the film is again in demand in the popularity charts in iTunes.

As for another of the actors in the tape, Fishburne requested medical personnel to combat the disease at the foot of the canyon.

If we can decrease this, we can give our doctors and nurses in our hospitals the opportunity to help us get through it together, he says.

The virus It can aggravate the state of health of people on many occasions depending on the state in which they were prior to contagionIn some of the infected it causes mild or moderate symptoms.

However there is a latent risk and which can be lethal for older adults and / or people with underlying disorders, as it causes more serious complications such as pneumonia or that the patient may even lose his life.

The videos of the tape can be followed at this Youtube link.

