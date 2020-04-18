The joy had turned into a scorched earth scenario. It was January 2010 and the Botafogo fans had come to Engenhão to honor Loco Abreu’s debut. They actually saw a show by Vasco striker Dodô, who scored three goals in Cruz-Maltino’s 6-0 win. It was a day that probably every botafoguense would like to forget, but it was also a milestone in the team that would become Rio champion a few months later.

After the rout, Estevam Soares was fired. A day later, it was announced that Joel Santana would be the replacement. The rest is history. With “Papai Joel”, Botafogo was reinvigorated, overcame the defeat to Vasco, became competitive, won both rounds of the Carioca Championship and, consequently, raised the title of state champion.

O THROW! collected testimonies from people involved – both on and off the field – in the title that ended a series of three runners-up in a row for Botafogo, which is exactly ten years old this Saturday. The first is André Silva, vice president of football at the time, explaining that Joel Santana was the board’s priority in the search for a new coach.

– Joel was the first name. I remember that we talked about other names if he didn’t accept it, but it was the first one. He was plan A. If he didn’t accept it, we had talked about Celso Roth, but he had a very strong rejection by the fans, and Ney Franco. Those were the names we thought of – he recalled.

The board needed a quick alternative after a rout to one of the biggest rivals. The name of Joel Santana appears, according to André Silva, in a meeting with the three strongest names in Botafogo football in 2010. Above all, the quality of the coach in conquering the State prevailed.

– It comes up in a meeting between me, Anderson (Barros) and Maurício (Assumpção). I don’t remember for sure when you take Joel’s name, but when they talk about him, we remember the quality he had to win State. We knew about our need to win that Carioca, we called his manager. We got everything right and Joel asked me to stay in the box in the first game to meet the team. It was a game in São Januário, Jair Ventura, permanent assistant of that time, commanded the team and we won in a very painful game (2-1 against Tigres), but it took the weight of the 6-0 defeat – he said.

Joel Santana’s presentation was the beginning of new days for Botafogo. At his first press conference, the coach called the spotlight to himself and transformed a loaded newscast. He brought a resume to the table, declared that Botafogo would fight for the title and hit his chest:

– I just needed this carioca, now the party is about to start. This business of Rei do Rio has to respect, which is me. The main guest was missing. We know the quality of the other clubs, but we are hurt – he said, during the presentation at Alvinegro.

Beyond the big daddy: the day-to-day view

Clipboard, glasses and iconic phrases are probably the three best elements to define Joel Santana. “Papa Joel”, as he became known among the players, is an iconic character in Rio football – and even in national proportions. For Jair Ventura, permanent technical assistant to the champion team in 2010, the captain’s qualities went beyond squad management.

– It is difficult to list the main lesson I learned from Joel. I was privileged to have several coaches as an assistant, I learned a lot from everyone. One thing that caught my attention was the ease he had with watching the game and changing the game inside the locker room. I remember that sometimes I went down and spent everything I saw, he kept looking at me and asked “Is it over?”. Then he would pass by the players and say everything I said, I was happy, but soon afterwards there were a lot of things that I hadn’t seen. He was very good in this situation of tactical change and he won many games like that, at the break. We have this big daddy pose with him, but he has a fantastic read. Few have this capacity – he guaranteed.

Jair, who would become Botafogo’s coach six years later, accompanied Joel Santana on a daily basis during the 2010 winning campaign. The younger commander is keen to emphasize, once again, the importance of “Papa Joel” in addition to this figure off the pitch, despite also praising the former coach’s locker room management.

– Because he has this big daddy mark, it seems that the importance is more in the environment. This is very important, but Joel has a lot of work. He had this big daddy profile, it is very good management, but he on the field is very good, the game reading is fantastic. It was half and half on and off the field. It was important in both aspects. He had great virtue on the field, not for nothing he won so many titles during his career – he added.

Relationship with players

An interesting strategy to gain people’s trust in a new place is through humor. It seems that Joel Santana used this tactic, according to Caio Canedo, who became known as “Talisman” affectionately by the coach himself. The striker, currently in Asian football, said that the captain, before the first game, gave a funny statement and, in this way, everything seemed more peaceful.

– The big change was even off the pitch. The cast was practically the same. It was the conversations that brought the player closer to him. Estevam also did that, but Joel has a special way, shows a lot of affection and love. He had a curious fact as an example. Joel was going to debut against Tigres, they were all in the gym waiting for him to be introduced. He arrived and said, “Guys, starting today is a new chapter. I don’t want to know if we’re going to face an alligator, a bat or a tiger.” There, everyone laughed, created a more relaxed atmosphere. From then on, everything changed. Confidence and mood increased a lot. He’s a really big guy – he remembered.

Joel Santana and Jair Ventura in 2010 (Photo: Reproduction)

Caio was living his first year as a professional player in 2010. Hired from Volta Redonda to join the Alvinegro sub-20 team the previous year, he stood out and had the opportunity in the main team. It was welcomed by Joel and, entering the second half of the games, it was a lethal weapon of that team. The player reveals that even today he maintains contact with “Papa Joel”.

– He was a great partner. He gave me a lot of advice, he said to wait for my time to come, to continue working hard. There was a lot of advice and daily teachings in the trainings. Almost a father-son relationship. It also asked a lot for me not to be dazzled, to keep my head in place. He helped me to be a better man and professional. When necessary, he also tugged on the ear, charged firmly. A few months ago I texted him. He answered by asking for an Aladin rug (laughs) – he said.

A newcomer on one side, experienced on the other … Jefferson, who was still taking his first steps towards becoming an idol for Botafogo, also highlights Joel Santana’s form of communication. The goalkeeper says that the arrival of the coach was of paramount importance for the conquest.

– We used to call Daddy Joel because he was a guy who talked a lot, it didn’t get that heavy. He played and made the environment much lighter so we could run to him on the field. He was a complete and intelligent guy. His arrival was vital for this title – he said.

In addition to the conversation, the former goalkeeper also makes a point of highlighting Joel’s vision on the pitch. It is worth mentioning that, upon arriving, the coach starts to adopt a formation with three defenders, two defensive midfielders and two wings, which gives results – before, Botafogo played in a 4-4-2.

– Joel is a complete person. He is very intelligent, it was a coach who understood the competition. So much so that he had two, three players that he put in at the right time, Edno and Caio, mainly. There were two players who were practically regulars on the bench to place at exactly the time they needed it. He put together a good team, the training was objective – he finished.

