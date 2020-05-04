He emphasizes that the cars of those years are the most beautiful for him

He hopes 2019 is just the beginning of a good streak for him and McLaren.

Carlos Sainz has highlighted 2007-2008 and 2012-2013 as the best times in Formula 1. The Spanish opted for the first because of how well Fernando Alonso has always talked about those cars and for the second, for the equality that existed so.

The Spaniard gave carte blanche to his fans to ask them all the curiosities they wanted and today he has published a video with the answers. First of all, the McLaren driver recognizes that if he had a time machine, he would travel to 2007 and 2008 to be able to drive the Formula 1 of the time, the most beautiful in his opinion.

“I would say between 2007 and 2008. For me they are the most beautiful Formula 1. I love the competitiveness that existed between Fernando, Massa and Lewis. Fernando always spoke highly of those cars to me“Sainz comments in a question-and-answer video on his YouTube channel.

In addition, Sainz also highlights how good the years 2012 and 2013 were, for the equality that was on the track and for the fact that so many drivers had the possibility of winning in each race, something that does not happen now.

“Then I would also choose 2012 and 2013 because the competition was much tighter. In six races there were five or six different winners and all the teams were fighting for the championship and I think that is what F1 is missing now. Sauber, Williams, McLaren, Mercedes, Ferrari … all were fighting for victories, “adds the Spaniard.

Carlos has also named his favorite circuits: Macao, Nordschleife and has acknowledged that he misses the Nürburgring. “I would like to run in Macao. It is not possible with a Formula 1 car, but I miss running there once a week, like when I competed in Formula 3, but in addition to that, another circuit that you may know, I don’t know, Nordschleife, but obviously it is not possible to run there either. I also miss a little NürburgringIt was a great circuit, “he admits.

On the other hand, going back to the present, Carlos shares the joys of 2019, but points out that he hopes it is only the beginning of a good streak. “I hope 2019 is just the beginning of a good streak for McLaren and me.“he indicates.

Finally, Sainz acknowledges that his further inspiration He has it at home and it is that for the McLaren driver, having grown up with a whole rally champion is very special.

“I think my greatest inspiration is my father. I have at home the best example of how to be successful in sports and motorsports. He still has it at 57 years old, so he is a great inspiration for me. The way in which he trains every day and stays in shape to continue meeting challenges in the Dakar is very special, “he highlights to finish.

