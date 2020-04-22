Unfounded belief emerges that COVID-19 is a sign that the end of humanity is near, experts say it is a misinterpretation of the Bible

12 years ago, during the summer of the already distant year 2008, the writer Sylvia Browne He published a book of prophecies in which he stated that during the year 2020, the world would be hit by a global pandemic of a respiratory disease “similar to pneumonia”, which “would resist all known treatments.”

“Around 2020, a serious pneumonia-like illness will spread worldwide, attacking the lungs and bronchi and resisting all known treatments,” Sylvia Browne



After the death of Sylvia Browne In 2013, the alleged predictions of her books were buried in oblivion within the collective memory, however, the recent outbreak of the new SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus has re-popularized the publications of the American writer, convincing many that the end is near.

The book is titled “End of Days: Predictions and Prophecies of the End of the World” and as for its physical versions, in recent days they have been selling at exorbitant prices on the Internet.

The predictions of Sylvia BrowneAs well as most of these types of affirmations, they tend to have religious support, however, expert theologians disqualify this type of prophecy, and urge the population not to fall into such fallacies.

But … What do the experts think?

“Some self-styled prophets today seem to know more than the angels surrounding the throne of God,” Ulrich Lehner.



According to several experts, these types of writers abound and only seek to make a profit by interpreting the passages of Revelation of the Bible in a questionable way.

In the words of Ulrich Lehner, who is a Catholic theologian from the University of Notra Dame, according to Catholic texts, the so-called doomsday is by definition unknown. Well, in the same Bible it is said that Jesus said: “You don’t know the time.”

Thinking that the end is near is harmful to health

On the other hand, if theologians and psychologists agree on something, it is that a firm belief in this type of apocalyptic prophecies can lead to anxiety and panic attacks.

Likewise, the panic generated by a belief of this nature could cause people to stop taking care of themselves in the face of tangible dangers such as COVID-19, which poses a considerable risk to survival.

“The Book of Revelation is not a book on predictions but a comforting book,” Ulrich Lehner.



It is not the first time that a prediction strikes fear in the world

During the 90’s, the rumor began to circulate that with the arrival of the year 2000, electronic devices would stop working because they were only programmed to handle dates until 1999. This caused people to fear that they would It will provoke a massive economic crisis, as well as other problems that would lead to the end of the world. Likewise, a year before that, the prophecy that the world would end because the numbers “9” of the year 1999, become “666” when reversed, also circulated.

Later, on the eve of 2012, a crazy interpretation of the Mayan calendar led many people to think that the end of the world would be in that year.