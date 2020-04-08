Fernando achieved McLaren’s first win of the year in a sensational double

After winning at Sepang with Renault, he beat the Ferrari again on Malaysian soil

On a day like today 13 years ago, a euphoric Fernando Alonso celebrated his first victory with McLaren in Formula 1. It was at the 2007 Malaysian Grand Prix. A happy day for the Woking team as they achieved a double, with Lewis Hamilton in second place.

Alonso started his first stage with McLaren in Formula 1 in a big way. The Spaniard, after shining with Renault and winning the double championship, wanted to win with another historic team, that of Woking. Although in Australia, the first race of the season, Kimi Räikkönen managed to beat him, in Malaysia, the second round of the World Cup, he was unrivaled.

Felipe Massa and Ferrari took the Pole and the McLaren were ‘in a sandwich’ among those in red, with Alonso second, ahead of Räikkönen and Lewis Hamilton, fourth. However, soon the McLaren prevailed and began to command the race. In the beginning, they beat the Ferrari of Massa and Räikkonen in the first corner, and while Fernando Alonso escaped in the lead, Hamilton struggled to keep the F2007 at bay.

Alonso took the first victory of the year then before Hamilton and gave a masterful lesson in managing a difficult day due to the heat.

“Fantastic race. Without a doubt, my first victory with McLaren just two races after changing teams. It is a dream come true for any driver to win a Formula 1 Grand Prix with two different teams and I am very proud of it and also of all the work that the team has done since December, that I tested the car for the first time, until now, “he said that day in statements to the Efe news agency.

“We have worked day and night with the engineers at the factory. All the mechanics here, with terrifying heat, have worked preparing the cars until two or three in the morning. Thanks to Pedro de la Rosa too, it is an immense job the who has done the work. Today he has given the first great joy and is dedicated to all of them and also to all the people who have risen in Spain, “added the pilot.

It was Alonso’s 16th victory, one of four he signed with McLaren and the second of three times he would win at Kuala Lumpur, where he certainly won with three different cars.

© LAT Images

.