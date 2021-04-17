2004 champion Tommy Robredo falls in the Godó qualifier

Tommy robredo, champion of Count of Godó Trophy of 2004 and finalist of 2006, has lost this Saturday in the first round of the qualifying phase against the Italian Federico Gaio by 7-6 (3) and 6-4.

The 38-year-old Catalan and world No. 229, received an invitation from the organization, but has not been able to take advantage of it after falling in his first game.

Beginning in 1999, it was her 17th appearance at Godó. In the last edition, in 2019, it also fell into the previous phase. He has not won a match at RCTB-1899 since he made the quarterfinals in 2015, stopped by the Slovak Martin Klizan.

Tommy Robredo has been competing on the clay of Gran Canaria, in ITF category tournaments, before debuting paternity with his wife Patricia.

Bernabé Zapata has also lost in the first round to Tennys Sandgren (2-6, 6-2, 6-3), so Carlos Gimeno He is the only Spaniard who this Sunday will have the opportunity to enter the table from the qualifying phase: he has beaten Mikhail Kukushkin (6-1, 6-2) and will play the pass against Tallon Griekspoor.

Previous phase (1st round):

Sandgren (USA) to Zapata (ESP) 2-6, 6-2, 6-3

Cachin (Arg) to Laaksonen (Sui) 6-3, 5-7, 6-4

Rune (Din) thru M. Ymer (Sue) 6-0, 6-2

Gojowczyk (Ale) bt Safwat (Egi) 6-4, 6-0

Fabbiano (Ita) to Huesler (Sui) 6-3, 6-1

Nagal (Ind) to Marchenko (Ucr) 3-6, 6-2, 7-5

Gimeno (ESP) bt Kukushkin (Kaz) 6-1, 6-2

Griekspoor (PB) to Rodionov (Aut) 6-4, 7-5

Van den Zandschulp (PB) to Novak (Aut) 6-1, 7-6 (2)

Kuznetsov (Rus) to Hoang (Fra) 6-0, 5-7, 7-6 (6)

Ivashka (Bie) beat Cressy (USA) 6-1, 6-3

Gaio (Ita) a Robredo (ESP) 7-6 (3), 6-4