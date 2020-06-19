Jump Rope Challenge came to Nintendo Switch by surprise only a few days ago, and it is a less interesting proposal in which the players do not have to do anything else than do at least 100 jumps a day, using the gyroscopes of the Joy-Con. Thus, as we have been able to verify, this game has been a complete success, perhaps due to its simplicity, since now the official Nintendo accounts have confirmed that the players are very active. The number of jumps they have taken is spectacular!

Jump Rope Challenge players achieve over 200,000,000 jumps in 3 days

In just three days, more than 200 million jumps in #JumpRopeChallenge have been made by players around the world! Thanks to all for playing and getting active! Download for free now. https://t.co/wa9gpMQYsx pic.twitter.com/vRbgjlpTRk – Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 19, 2020

It is a record what the Jump Rope Challenge players have achieved in just three days, as the Big N has confirmed that 200,000,000 jumps have been exceeded. In this way, the success of this simple proposal that came to the eShop for free is more than confirmed. Furthermore, it should be noted that this title has been created by a small group of Nintendo developers who have worked from home during the coronavirus pandemic in Japan, so they can be very happy that their work has reached such a large number of hybrid console users.

In this way, we can only ask ourselves what will be the total number of jumps that will be reached once the game has been in the eShop for a total of 6 days. And you, have you already decided to give at least 100 jumps a day in order to continue contributing your grain of sand to this movement counter that continues to grow thanks to each and every player who has already downloaded this application ? Everything can be done if we set our mind to it and if we try hard!

