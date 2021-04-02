20,000 transactions per second on Ethereum? zkSync 2.0 would make it possible

In recent days, the zkSync developer group released the roadmap showing a possible launch within the Ethereum mainnet for August 2021.

This rollup promises to increase the number of transactions per second (TPS) to more than 20,000, as well as the support of native ETH addresses. In this way, zkSync would work with current Ethereum wallets.

The launch was announced on the blog of Matter Labs, the team behind the development of zkSync.

It should be noted that, although a possible launch for August of this year is indicated in the roadmap, it is also indicated that zkSync would start running on the Ethereum testnet in May. This may mean that depending on the performance in the test phase, the launch date on the mainnet could be delayed.

On the other hand, if this scalability proposal is launched successfully, zkSync would mean a relief in terms of network congestion, since the basic operation of a rollup is to “roll” multiple transactions into a single transaction. Matter Labs promises to increase transaction processing per second. It would go from the 15 TPS that are currently processed in Ethereum to more than 20,000.

In its current version (1.0), which is being gradually adopted, applications have been developed, such as the decentralized exchange ZKSwap, which was reported by CriptoNoticias. This allows the exchange between ERC-20 tokens immediately and with commissions of just $ 0.01 equivalent in ETH. However, the limitation is that, to use it, it is necessary to use the exchange’s own ZKSwap wallet.

With the new zkSync implementation (which uses the ZK-Rollups type rollups, the same ones used by ZKSwap) you could use any Ethereum wallet in applications developed with zkSync.

Using smart contracts in zkSync 2.0

A limitation suffered by ZK-Rollups is not being able to use the Ethereum virtual machine (EVM) natively and, consequently, not being able to execute smart contracts.

This new version of zkSync seeks to integrate two important aspects regarding contracts. The first is to use them through a virtual machine interpreter (ZincVM), which would be compatible with the main EVM but using its own Zinc language. The second aspect is the possibility of using an intermediary compiler that allows to run Solidity (Ethereum programming language) within zkSync.

Rollups as a scalability solution in Ethereum

CriptoNoticias reported an investigation, carried out by Kyber Network, concerning the use of rollups and the pros and cons they entail.

In the research there was an interesting aspect that was the use of smart contracts in Ethereum. Some types of rollups, such as Optimistics, allow the use of these contracts natively. In the case of ZK-rollups, they do not have full support for the use of smart contracts, making this a disadvantage for those developments that use ZK-Rollups such as zkSync.

However, with the promise of future smart contract implementation in zkSync 2.0, the downside seems to be narrowing. Since we would be talking about a massive integration of smart contracts, which would interact with the Apps developed in zkSync without the need for changes in the algorithm. These would be supported natively.