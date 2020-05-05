This is an offer available at the time of publication. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

Admit it, no matter how large the battery of your mobile is, its autonomy is never enough to endure the most intense days. So it never hurts to have a good external battery from which to pull whenever necessary.

If you have been thinking about getting a power bank to accompany you to work, class or during your trips, you may have found the perfect opportunity. And it is that for just a few hours, on Amazon it is possible to get one of Aukey’s best external batteries with a discount of more than 50%.

20,000 mAh for less than 25 euros

We talk about a battery of no less than 20,000 mAh capacity, more than enough to charge up to five times a mobile with a 4,000 mAh battery. Despite this, this portable battery maintains a compact and elegant design finished in matte black, with reduced dimensions of 15 centimeters high, 8.3 centimeters high and 2.1 centimeters thick. If not for its weight, 380 grams, it would not have dimensions very different from those of a modern mobile.

It also includes a LED indicator, which will show the state of charge of the battery. As the brand explains, when it lights up green, it means that the battery is charging, and the moment the LED lights up white, we will know that the battery is fully charged and ready to accompany us.

This model of Aukey has two 5V USB ports, so it will be possible to charge up to two smartphones, tablets or other devices simultaneously without any type of problem – it also has a Lightning connector that will allow you to recharge the batteries of our Apple devices. In addition, it is compatible with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging technology, so that the devices compatible with this system will be able to benefit from a higher loading speed.

Another of its virtues compared to the competition models is the inclusion of the different Aukey protection systems, which will avoid the appearance of problems such as overheating of the device or overloads.

Along with the battery, a USB cable is included that will be used both to charge the battery and to recharge devices that still use the microUSB standard. However, it will be possible to use any USB-A to USB Type C cable to charge the most modern devices.

The discount that Amazon gives us today allows us to get the battery to a price of 22.99 euros, which supposes a 52% discount with respect to the original price of 49.77 euros.

PowerAdd brings you the best alternative

In the event that Aukey’s battery availability runs out, or look for something even cheaper, Amazon offers offer us a fantastic alternative from the hand of the firm

PowerAdd.

It is a battery with the same capacity as the previous one, 20,000 mAh, which although it lacks compatibility with the Quick Charge fast charging system, It is priced at just 18.99 euros.

