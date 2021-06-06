20,000, 30,000 and 50,000 dollars: the key levels of bitcoin

On May 20, after the crypto crash, we said about bitcoin that it could have capitulated in view of the magnitude of the corrections and the fear that was breathed in the market.

Technical analysis

Short term

Medium term

Long term

In view of the daily chart of the future of the bitcoin we can see how the area of $ 30,000 is a key support. This price level coincides with the lows of the May 19 session, where many cryptos lost close to 50% of their value in a single session. This level roughly coincides with the straight support that joins the rising lows of March and October 2020. And below we have the area of ​​approximately $ 20,000, which is the previous all-time highs mid-December 2017: the highs of the previous bullish cycle. It will not be the first time nor will it be the last in which an underlying corrects strongly to the previous historical highs and from there restructures upwards again.

The problem is that with bitcoin everything is amplified, everything is much more exaggerated for the good and for the bad. Above, on the resistance side, we have the area of ​​$ 40,900 and above the approximately $ 50,000: the clavicular of the old ‘head and shoulders‘which was projected in the area of ​​$ 30,000.

Daily historical chart of the future of bitcoin