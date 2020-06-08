An aid project that the US Congress could discuss proposes granting $ 2,000 a month to each taxpayer until the pandemic crisis ends in the country.

Miami Mundo / Telemundo

The United States Congress could discuss soon an ambitious bill from several Democratic senators who intend to provide unprecedented generous monthly economic relief to families affected by the pandemic in the country.

The project proposes granting $ 2,000 a month to each taxpayer until the pandemic crisis ends in the country. This figure is 80% higher than that granted by the CARES Act promoted by the government of President Donald Trump, which gave $ 1,200 per person and $ 500 for each child.

The Monthly Support to the Economic Crisis bill was introduced by Democratic Senators Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Ed Markey.

The proposal proposes that taxpayers with incomes less than $ 120,000 a year receive $ 2,000 monthly and another $ 2,000 for each child. This means that a family of four would receive $ 8,000 of benefit per month.

This is just one of the bills presented in Congress to help those affected by the coronavirus crisis in the country and contribute to the recovery of the economy, at a time when thousands of people have returned to their jobs in recent years. weeks.

The bill would benefit everyone living in the United States, that is, it would include the undocumented.

However, the generous proposal already has numerous detractors who consider it a risk, so the chances of its approval are uncertain.

The Republican-majority Senate discusses a new $ 3 trillion economic stimulus package presented by the Democratic Party that includes a new round of $ 1,200 in direct aid to taxpayers, among which undocumented immigrants who pay taxes and who were excluded of the CARES law.