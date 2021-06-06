2000, France achieves the double with a golden goal

06/06/2021 at 6:36 PM CEST

The French team, which had been proclaimed world champions in 1998, got the ‘double’ by winning the Eurocup in Belgium and the Netherlands 2000 thanks to a golden goal in the final against Italy, who brushed the title with the fingers of their hands.

The Gallic team, led by Zinedine Zidane, fulfilled his condition of favorite, assigned by his world title and by the potential of a squad in which Roger Lemerre, successor of Aimé Jacquet, knew how to effectively combine veteran and youth.

France resolved the first phase with authority and they only lost to the Netherlands in the third game, when both were assured their presence in the quarterfinals.

But from there he had his doses of fortune, because his progress in the tournament was marked by the mistakes of rivals, controversy and opportunism. Against Spain in the quarterfinals he was not superior, but he won 2-1 thanks to a missed penalty by Raúl González in the decisive phase of the contest; Against Portugal in the semifinals he was also on the verge of ko and could only progress with a golden goal from a penalty transformed by Zinedine Zidane into a controversial hand from the Portuguese defense.

Even in the final, in which Italy was measured, France had the match lost. Marco Delvecchio advanced to the ‘azzurri’ and Zidane and company were more than touched, unable to overcome the resistance of their tough rival. But when the game reached the final whistle the Gauls found survival with a shot from Sylvain Wiltord, and in extra time they achieved their second European title thanks to a golden goal from a young David Trezeguet.

Italy couldn’t believe it. He had won it, but France, with a great team, did not give up and between faith and fortune, they snatched the glory and confirmed his status as the best selection of the time.

THE FIGURE OF THE TOURNAMENT

ZINEDINE ZIDANE: The star driver of very young Henry and Trezeguet.

‘Zizou’ was the conductor of the ‘bleus’. He had already led his team to glory two years ago, at the World Cup where they were local, thanks to the header against Brazil in the final. In this edition, his goal from the penalty spot against Portugal served to get into the final match.

FINAL SHEET:

France: Barthez; Thuram, Desailly, Blanc, Lizarazu (Pires, 86 ‘); Deschamps, Viera; Djorkaeff (Trezeguet, 75 ‘), Zidane, Henry; Dugarry (58 ‘).

Italy: Awning; Pessotto, Cannavaro, Nesta, Iuliano, Maldini; Di Biagio (Ambrosini, 65 ‘), Fiore (Del Piero, 52’), Albertini; Totti, Delvecchio (Montella, 86 ‘).

Goals: 0-1 M. 55 Delvecchio. 1-1 M. 90 Wiltord. 2-1 M. 107 Trezeguet.

Referee: Anders Frisk (Sweden). TA: Thuram / Di Biagio, Cannavaro, Totti.

Incidents: Match played at the De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam before 50,000 spectators.