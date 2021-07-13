$ 2,000 check for thousands of essential workers in Puerto Rico who worked in person during the pandemic



Technologist Lourdes Lozada gets her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine from nurse Melissa Valentín at Ashford Medical Center in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Photo: RICARDO ARDUENGO / . / .

The authorities in Puerto Rico, led by the Department of the Treasury, are preparing to disburse checks for $ 2,000 to employees who worked in person during the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the Administration of Governor Pedro Pierluisi has not specified the date on which the first payments would be sent, a report this week from Noticentro TV indicates that they are in the process of processing the deliveries.

In a press conference on June 6, Pierluisi specified that nurses and paramedics, security employees, firefighters and technologists would be eligible to receive the incentive.

These checks, other than the $ 1,400 that the Government continues to distribute, will come from funds provided by the Biden Administration under the “American Bailout Plan.”

In total, Puerto Rico will receive $ 2.47 billion in federal funds to be distributed by local authorities. From that game, the destination of $ 520 million has already been decided.

$ 20 million will be distributed among personnel of the Department of Correction and Rehabilitation of Puerto Rico; another $ 20 million will be distributed among employees of the Puerto Rico Medical Services Administration (ASEM); the Adult University Hospital, the Pediatric University Hospital, the Cardiovascular Center of Puerto Rico and the Caribbean and the Ramón Ruiz Arnau de Bayamón Hospital under the check program for essential employees.

About 40,000 essential employees would receive the $ 2,000 check

The Government of Puerto Rico’s count estimates that some 40,000 front-line workers from the aforementioned fields who came personally to work would be creditors of the payment.

“This is like a prize. They are our heroes and our heroines and they deserve this special payment. In the future we could add other professionals, ”Pierluisi declared, as quoted by the newspaper El Vocero.

“The government of Puerto Rico is receiving over $ 2.47 billion to mitigate the impact of the covid-19 pandemic and to guide the economic recovery we need. Today I am announcing the first phase of disbursements of the money that has come directly to the government of Puerto Rico and that will begin in the coming weeks. We will continue working to continue identifying needs and providing the necessary tools to provide real solutions to our people, ”said the governor.

The Treasury expects to finalize delivery of the third stimulus check by July 16

Regarding the status of the distribution of the third stimulus check, the Secretary of the Treasury, Francisco Parés Alicea, reported on Twitter that, until June 8, the agency had disbursed about $ 3.8 billion some 1.9 million families on the island, a US territory.

“This corresponds to a 99% completion. Furthermore, a few minutes ago we finished defining the strategies for the remaining disbursement ”, reads the message from Parés Alicea.

The Secretary also anticipated that by July 16 they should have completed all shipments to eligible citizens.