200-year-old American wine store now accepts cryptocurrency

Almost every day, a new company announces the acceptance of cryptocurrencies in one form or another. Now, one of the world’s largest fine wine auction houses and America’s oldest wine store, Acker, has revealed the acceptance of digital currency to pay for auction payments and retail wine purchases. less.

Wine Shop Acker jumps into the crypto space

This week, the Acker wine store and auction house revealed that it is now accepting cryptocurrencies for goods and services. Effective immediately, Acker will accept BTC, BCH, ETH, DOGE, and three stablecoins through the Bitpay payment processor.

Additionally, the wine company that started in 1820 also added BTC and ETH to the company’s marketplace web portal. During the announcement, Acker Chairman John Kapon said that he believes cryptocurrencies are here to stay.

“Cryptocurrencies are no longer a fad, and as one of the oldest licensed companies in the United States, Acker is proud to embrace this novel form of payment as we continue to evolve into our third century as a company,” said Kapon.

Acker plans to reveal more digital innovations in the future

Kapon is a third-generation wine merchant and invoked the company’s auction business in 1998. Since then, Acker has gained notoriety by offering services including “cellar inquiries, an extensive retail inventory of fine and rare wines for immediate sale.” .

“Cryptocurrency is here to stay,” Kapon added. “We are excited to offer these additional payment options in this changing and changing world. We look forward to growing our already strong network of wine lovers and making more exciting announcements in the digital space soon. “

According to Acker, the company will launch a “live online” auction in Hong Kong on April 23-24 and return to Delaware on May 12-13.

https://news.bitcoin.com/200-year-old-american-wine-shop-now-accepts-cryptocurrencies/