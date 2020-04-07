The Secretary of Health affirmed that this lack of medical professionals is being compensated by urgent recruitment and training of personnel.

There is a deficit of 200,000 doctors in the country to face the coronavirus, which has left 125 dead and almost 2,500 infections in Mexico so far, despite the fact that the speed of spread has not yet reached its peak, he warned on Tuesday that he Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer.

During the morning conference, he stated that lack of medical professionals it is being compensated by urgent recruitment and training of personnel.

“There is a deficit of 200 thousand doctors, there were, of which 123 thousand are general practitioners“He said” and around 76 thousand are specialist doctors“

One of the fields where medical professionals are lacking is that of inhalationists, in charge of supporting patients with lung diseases when they use respirators, such as those that are being required to counteract the effects of the coronavirus, he said.

For his part, the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stressed that Mexico is the second country in the world with the least infected by the virus in proportion to the size of its population, but reiterated its demand to the population to remain in their homes because the most difficult phase of the outbreak in the country is coming.

Meanwhile, the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, indicated that the epidemic continues to rise and will continue to do so until it reaches its maximum, in mid-May or at the end of May.

The coronavirus, an outbreak that emerged in China late last year, has infected more than 1.3 million people and killed more than 74,000 around the planet. (Rts)