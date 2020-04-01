After the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, issued the order for aircraft of the Mexican Air Force to be used to bring Mexicans stranded in Argentina due to the coronavirus contingency, today, first thing in the morning, The rescue and repatriation operation of the compatriots began.

“First thing in the morning, the extraordinary operation of rescue and repatriation of Mexicans stranded in #Argentina by contingency # COVID19 began with the support and custody of Argentine authorities to be able to circulate through the streets of #BuenosAires in compulsory quarantine,” reported the Embassy of Mexico in Argentina through your Twitter account.

Embassy staff and officials provided all necessary information and logistical support through five buses that transported Mexicans from 4 meeting points in Buenos Aires to the Intl Ezeiza Airport located 35 km from the Buenos Aires downtown.

Due to the volume of repatriation requests and limited space on flights, priority has been given to addressing 1. Vulnerable groups (older adults and medical conditions) 2. Mexican families and minors 3. Mexicans with canceled flights / extended stays

Information in development