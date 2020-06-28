Zoraida Gómez has known Anahí for many years before they worked together in Rebelde and described her as she really is.

Zoraida Gómez recalled the time when she worked on the hit soap opera Rebelde, alongside stars like Anahí, Poncho Herrera, Maite Perroni, Angelique Boyer and many more.

Regarding the bad things said about Anahí, Zoraida wanted to give her version, since she has known her for a long time before collaborating with her in the famous production of Pedro Damián. They were still little girls then, but Manuel Velasco’s wife defended her so that they could continue together.

« I will never forget that Anahí literally told him ‘If Zoraida leaves the program I will leave.’ There I want Anahí to know that she was 9 years old so that they understand her character because many people judged her and criticized her for « It is unbearable, it is only she is tolerated and such. » No. She is simply a woman who knows what she wants, who defends her rights since she was little, so she saw an injustice and jumped, « recalled the actress.

Gomez highlighted the good heart of Anahí, the same that she keeps to this day, contrary to what is said about her friend.

« He didn’t have to do it with me, we were simply friends and in the end he cared more about friendship and cared more about justice than what might happen later, » said Zoraida.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas