Yolanda Andrade burst against the gossip that a magazine published, about Yaya Kosikova he wanted her away from his fiancé Montserrat Oliver, he said that it is a pen…

After a well-known magazine with national circulation published that Yolanda Andrade was not a saint of the devotion of Yaya Kosikova, fiancée of Montserrat Oliver, and he wants her out of their lives because supposedly still in love with Montse, the Sinaloan exploded and replied thus to the media that asked him about such sayings.

“I am very sorry for you who have to ask so much pend … I am very sorry that you come to ask something that is assumed to be a lie, and you expose yourselves, being at such a high peak of this pandemic,” referring to “crowd” to take their statement in these times of contingency by COVID-19.

“It is absurd, it is not even a note, I am sad that they use it as such,” said Yolanda.

Andrade, who answered from the Montserrat truck while she recorded the reporters with her cell phone, explained that the love that exists between them is unconditional and their respective partners know it.

“Third, fourth, fifth, person, the couples that Montserrat has, those that I have, and I have told them all, always, always, in my peak of life, in my pyramid, there is Montserrat, and they know it perfectly all right”.

The drivers of Montse and Joe were a sentimental couple more than 20 years ago, and they had a love relationship that lasted 10, but which deteriorated both due to the alcoholism that Andrade suffered, and because he also cheated on the Monterrey region with Verónica Castro, as reported she herself. When they broke up, their friendship remained firm, until now, being the best friends and co-workers, so they consider out of place the information that “a close source” revealed to the magazine.