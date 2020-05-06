Onel de Guzmán, the main accused, was never prosecuted in the Philippines, his country. Two decades later we found him at a Manila phone repair shop and this is what he said

The man behind the first major computer virus in history has just admitted guilt, 20 years after his software infected millions of computers around the world.

The filipino Onel de Guzmán, now 44, says he unleashed the computer worm Love bug to steal passwords that allow you to access the internet for free.

But he claims he never intended it to spread globally.

And it also says that regrets the damage it caused Your code.

“I did not expect it to reach the United States and Europe. I was shocked, ”he said in an interview to be included in Crime Dot Com: From Viruses to Vote Rigging, How Hacking Went Global, a book on cybercrime that is slated to be published in August.

The Love Bug pandemic started on May 4, 2000.

The victims received an attachment in an email titled LOVE-LETTER-FOR-YOU (“Love Letter to You”).

It contained malicious code that overwritten files, stole passwords, and sendbAutomatically copies itself to all contacts in the victim’s Microsoft Outlook address book.

Within 24 hours, it was already causing major problems worldwide, having infected 45 million computers.

It also overwhelmed the email systems of numerous organizations, causing some IT managers to disconnect parts of their infrastructure to prevent infection.

This led to estimated damage and disruption to thousands of millions of Dollars.

In the UK, Parliament closed its email network for several hours to protect itself. Even the Pentagon was affected.

The year before, a virus called Melissa had already infected a million machines with similar tactics. However, Love Bug eclipsed to all previous outbreaks and exposed the vulnerability of increasing internet connectivity.

Origin: Manila

Investigators tracked the virus to a registered email address in a department of Manila, the Philippine capital.

The occupant’s brother was Onel de Guzmán, a computer science student at the city’s AMA Computer College.

He was a member of an underground piracy group called Grammersoft and quickly became the prime suspect in a police investigation.

BBC

The lawyer for the accused organized a press conference on May 11.

At the appearance, in which De Guzmán gave the impression that he did not speak English well, when asked if he could have accidentally released the virus, he said: “It’s possible”.

The Philippines did not have a hacking law at the time, so neither De Guzmán nor anyone else was prosecuted.

Suspicion also fell on De Guzmán’s fellow student, Michael Buen, who has been cited online as a co-author of Love Bug.

Two decades of mystery

Twenty years later, I set out to locate Onel de Guzmán and solve the mystery of the origin of Love Bug.

Online rumors claimed that De Guzmán had moved to Germany, Austria or the United States. Some claimed that he had been recruited by Microsoft. Nothing further away of reality.

In a forum dedicated to the Philippine underworld, a user claimed in 2016 that De Guzmán ran a mobile phone repair shop in the Quiapo district of Manila.

In April 2019, I visited the area hoping to find the suspect, only to find an expanding market that contained dozens of mobile phone repair shops.

I wrote the name of Onel de Guzmán on a sheet of paper and randomly showed it to the store workers in the hope that someone would recognize him.

Finally, an employee said he knew De Guzmán and believed he was now working in another phone repair shop in a shopping center. elsewhere in Manila.

After several hours wandering around the shopping center and showing De Guzmán’s name, I was directed to a narrow and messy post at the back of the building.

And after waiting several hours for it to appear, I arrive De Guzmán.

BBCOnel de Guzmán says he regrets the damage caused.

He admitted to creating Love Bug, which he said was a revamped version of a previous virus that he had coded to steal internet access passwords.

In the era of dial-up internet access, these passwords were needed to connect, and De Guzmán says that I couldn’t afford one.

He claims that he initially sent the virus only to Philippine victims, whom he communicated with in chat rooms, because he only wanted to steal internet access passwords that worked in his local area.

However, in the spring of 2000 he modified the code, adding an automatic propagation function that would send copies of the virus to victims’ Outlook contacts, using a flaw in Microsoft’s Windows 95 operating system.

He also created a title for the email attachment that would have global appeal, tempting people around the world to open it.

“I realized that many people have a partner or are looking for it, they want love so I called it that“He explained.

De Guzmán claims he initially sent the virus to someone in Singapore, and then went out drinking with a friend.

He was aware of the global chaos he had unleashed when his mother told him that the police were hunting a hacker in Manila.

Her mother then hid her computer equipment.

After a period of rest, De Guzmán returned to computer work but did not return to university.

De Guzmán insists that Buen had nothing to do with Love Bug and that he was its only creator.

Now he runs the small workshop with another staff member.

Say what the Mint to have developed the virus and the infamy that has brought him.

“Sometimes I see my photo on the internet,” he says.

“My friends say, ‘It’s you!’ But I’m a shy person, I don’t want this,” he says.

