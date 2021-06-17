20 years ago the subaru impreza 2.0 turbo arrived in colombia

Issue 534 – June 08, 2011

The 24 Hours of Le Mans they are part of the Grand Slam of motorsport together with Monaco and Indianapolis. For this year, Audi and Peugeot offered a tight finish, reaching the finish line 13 seconds apart. Parallel to the competition, there was a party with almost 250,000 spectators who, in addition to speed, enjoyed with fun, food and shopping the taste of the most famous endurance event in the world.

The shuttle It is the most complex, sophisticated and dangerous device made by man. He makes his last space mission and goes down in the history of man’s attempts to conquer space. Wasteful and technically very difficult to sustain, after 136 flights in 34 years, if its last departure is successful, NASA retires its fleet of ferries.

The main cars of the animated film Cars 2, which premiered last week, are part of world automotive history and many are icons that identify the different countries that Lightning McQueen and his friends travel through. The Colombian pilot Juan Pablo Montoya does the voice of one of the rivals of the red car, just like Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton.

Mini introduced the coupe edition, the minimum expression of its car in size, but one of the maximum in sportiness. It has just two seats, a massive trunk, and four diesel and gasoline engine options, ranging from 122 to 211 horsepower. The John Cooper Works version uses a turbocharged gasoline engine with direct injection; Aluminum block and crankcase, forged pistons and weight optimized crankshafts

20 Years Ago – Issue 314 – June 13, 2001

The tires They are the round black secret of the Formula One. In one year, Bridgestone and Michelin they make about 50,000 tires for the 11 teams in the category, at $ 500 each. Housings, compounds, and strategies for using them are a huge dilemma. Each driver receives 40 dry and 28 rain tires per race, but must preselect them.

The Subaru lmpreza 2 liter turbo develops 225 horsepower, while the Forester truck rises to 195. The new machines are already on the local market, with all the technology inherited from several world rally titles and with the mechanical exclusivity characteristic of the brand.

The Chevrolet LUV brought from chili You bet on diesel with a much cheaper engine and better characteristics for the job. This model starts a new driving culture in the country for light vehicles, with an additional benefit: it costs less than the gasoline-powered truck.

Renault is launched on the market of light motorcycles, initially offering its new products in France and Italy, thanks to an agreement with Benelli. They will be small machines, from 50 to 125 cm3, intended for urban use, with five different models, including sports, cabin and basic.

