Mexico City,- On June 1, 2000, and after 45 years as the home of the Devils and Tigers, the Sports Park of Social Security closed its doors as the cathedral of Mexican baseball.

The last game in the Parque del Seguro began on June 1, 2000 and ended around one in the morning on day 2 with the victory of the @DiablosRojosMX over the Capital Tigers. pic.twitter.com/pmm2U6lxW3 – Enrique Gutiérrez (@henrygutierrezp) June 1, 2020

Before the last meeting in the Sports Park of Social Security, a tribute was paid to men who were part of the history of the hot ball, such as Antonio “El Abuelo” Mora, Don Pedro Mayorquín, Don Gabino García, José Luis “el Pájaro ”Ibarra, Martín Vidal; the former president of the Mexican League, Lic. Pedro Treto Cisneros, and to the memory of Don Alejo Peralta.

🤓📒🖋️ Some numbers of our passage through the Social Security Park 🏟 What memories does this park bring you? pic.twitter.com/0GMmHmmHCF – DiablosRojosMX (@DiablosRojosMX) June 1, 2020

In what was the last official game between cats and reds, the victory went to the Scarlet Gang by final slate of nine races to seven, with the rescue of the American Rob Wishnevski.

At the end of the game a special ceremony was held, the launch of the last ball by Ing. Carlos Peralta and C.P. Alfredo Harp, owners of the Tigers and Red Devils respectively, also retired home plate and was inducted into the Mexican Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Park witnessed great emotions, seasons and championships for both flares and pingos. In the capital, cats won five titles (1960, 1965, 1966, 1992 and 1997); while the Reds were crowned 12 times (1956, 1964, 1968, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1981, 1985, 1987, 1988, 1994 and 1999).

