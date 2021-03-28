20 years ago the renault symbol arrived in colombia

10 years ago / Issue 529 – March 30, 2011

*The Hyundai accent It is now a new car called i25, which opens the seventh generation of the most popular car of the Korean house. Bigger, more powerful, more efficient and with a totally renovated style, it comes with versions starting at 33 million pesos, a price to break the market in the most competitive and nurtured segment.

*The Ford Edge received its first redesign since it was introduced in late 2006. Now it looks more modern and sporty and comes with an interior that stands out for the level of technological applications and connectivity. Made in Canada, it comes in the SE and Limited versions, which are sold at 86 and 102.5 million pesos, respectively.

*AKT Motorcycles presented the JET 4 a few days ago, which represents the brand’s second foray into motorcycles of this genre. It has a 125 cc engine that runs in four strokes and produces 8 horsepower. It is worth 4.3 million pesos.

20 years ago / Issue 309 – March 28, 2001

* An immense number of prototypes was the novelty in the past Geneva show, in which production cars were not the news. The upcoming Peugeot 307 and the radical Renault Vel Satis tipped the news toward the French. Porsche brought out the GT2, the fastest model it has ever made in the 911 range. The show attracted 718,000 visitors.

*The Renault Symbol It is a replacement for the R9 and the later, more hormonal R19, but in reality it is the three-volume, huge trunk made in Turkey version of the Clio. It has a 1.4-liter engine and is offered from 26 to 29.5 million, depending on the equipment and versions.

*Sling offers the bike XR 200, with a consumption of 186 kilometers per gallon, four-stroke engine and 200 cm3 of displacement. It has a front disc brake with dual piston calipers and Prolink rear suspension. As a unique feature, it comes standard with a rear case with lock to carry items and the chain has its links with sealed lubrication to increase life in dusty terrain.

35 years ago / Issue 59 – March 28, 1987

* After trying for almost eight years a solid industrial and commercial establishment in the United States, Renault agreed with Chrysler the sale of American Motors Corporation (AMC), a subsidiary of the French firm. Renault’s arrival in the United States via AMC got off to a promising start with the launch of the Alliance (American version of the R9) and the Encore (R11), Le Car (R5) and Medaillon (R21) at a favorable time for small cars, but none worked commercially.

* On the history of the automobile, the annals indicate that the Duchess of Uzés was the first woman who tried to ask for a license driving, an event that happened in Paris in 1898. Years later, in 1902, people booed Camila du Gast for showing up at the then famous Madrid-Paris race.

*The Chevette 87 premieres exterior and cabin changes. The most significant thing is the new grill, with another design and emblem. He also changed the side mirror and the stops are slightly different than the 86 model. Still no tachometer, but now includes a digital clock.