20-year-old man intentionally ran over Muslim family on street in Canada; four of the victims died



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a file photo.

Photo: DAVE CHAN / . / .

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday classified the running over of four members of a Muslim family in that country as a terrorist attack.

“Their lives were taken in a brutal, cowardly and brazen act of violence,” Trudeau said in a speech before the House of Commons. “This massacre was not an accident. This was a terrorist act motivated by hatred in the heart of one of our community, “said the official.

The family of five waited in an intersection of the Canadian city in London this Sunday when a driver intentionally climbed over the curb and hit them, killing four of the victims.

Suspect did not know the victims

“There is evidence that this was a premeditated and hate-motivated act. The attack is believed to have targeted the victims because they were Muslims, ”said London Police Detective Superintendent Paul Waight. “There is no known prior connection between the suspect and the victims,” ​​the official added.

The victims were parents Salman and Madiha Afzaal, aged 46 and 44, respectively; the daughter, Yumna, 15; and the 74-year-old grandmother, who was not identified. The couple’s son, identified as Fayez, 9, survived the impact.

The grandmother died at the scene. While the couple and the young woman died in the hospital. The youngest survivor recovers from his injuries.

GoFundMe campaign already exceeds $ 377,000 in donations

A GoFundMe account was set up to collect money for the family for funeral expenses.

Before Trudeau spoke before the House of Commons on Tuesday, members of the legislative body observed a moment of silence in remembrance of the victims.

According to Waight, the family waited at the intersection around 8:30 p.m. when a black pickup truck driven by Nathaniel Veltman, 20, shocked them.

Possible terrorism charges against the accused

Veltman was later detained in a shopping center parking space. The young man faces four counts of murder in the first degree and one of attempted murder.

London Police work with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to filing charges of terrorism against the suspect.