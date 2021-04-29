20-year-old Hispanic woman dies of headshot while leaving bar in Arizona

Vicente Diaz Vargas was arrested in connection with the shooting that ended in the life of a 20-year-old Hispanic girl as she was leaving a club in Phoenix, arizona, Sunday morning.

Authorities have not yet confirmed that Gloria Zermeño was the goal of Díaz Vargas, 37 years old.

Although reports from AZ Family and AZ Central reveal that, prior to the shooting at Funny Farm Lounge around 1 a.m., there was a fight in the parking space that included Zermeño.

Díaz Vargas, 37, is accused of fatally shooting the young woman from his car on Thomas Road and 43rd Avenue before leaving the scene.

The AZ Central report indicates that the agents who came to the scene found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Images from security cameras in the area captured the moment when the suspect stops near the young woman in a white sedan car and shoots her; Zermeño falls to the ground.

According to the investigation carried out by the Police and the content in the surveillance videos, a massive fight was previously reported outside the place after security personnel from the business removed a person.

Documents of the case indicate that the vehicle captured by the security cameras is the Jaguar car that Díaz Vargas was driving and that appears registered under his name.

Witnesses also pointed to the suspect in an identification parade with photos. Additionally, some present the night of the events told the authorities that the subject engaged in a physical fight with another person and threatened other clients with a black pistol.

In a raid on Díaz Vargas’ residence, agents seized multiple pistols and rifles.

The AZ Central report states that, initially, the defendant denied being the author of the shooting; But he later confessed to investigators that he shot her multiple times because he was upset.

Díaz Vargas was arrested in Peoria and faces first degree murder charges.

The man was posted $ 1 million bail. The preliminary court hearing is scheduled for May 5.

Relatives of the victim set up a fundraising account on GoFundMe to pay for the funeral expenses of the young woman, who is survived by a 4-year-old daughter.

“She was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. And as a result of that, she was hit by a bullet in the head. Nobody deserves to die that way. It pains us to think that we will never hear and see his smile again, ”reads a description of the petition on the website.

