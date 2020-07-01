The Mexican received one of the more than 800 invitations to be part of the organization of the next Oscar Awards

After his participation in the film Rome, by Alfonso Cuarón, the life of Yalitza Aparicio gave a radical change, and the best thing, which has been better way. The native of Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca, in addition to having received a Oscar nomination for best actress, today is in the guest list from the Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, to be part of the organization of this award.

This Tuesday, the Academy announced that it made more than 800 invitations to members of the film community, which for the third consecutive year, records such a considerable number of invitations.

This year, it has the particularity that, following the line of diversity, the new members would be made up as follows: 45 percent are women and 49 percent come from places outside the United States, while 36 percent belongs to ethnic minorities.

Say hello to our brand new class of Academy members. #WeAreTheAcademy https://t.co/jRJWPQYH1Y – The Academy (@TheAcademy) June 30, 2020

Yalitza thus becomes the first woman of indigenous origin to obtain this distinction and accept it, she will be part of the voting for future installments of the Oscar, although the invitation comes a little late with respect to the film that launched her to fame.

Just last year, his co-star, Marina de Tavira, as well as fellow Mexicans Héctor Bonilla, Bruno Bichir, Dolores Heredia and Ofelia Medina, were on the list of summoned, in addition to renowned compatriots in the areas of costume design. , production and sound editing.

yes yalitza pic.twitter.com/vhgGq8PpxU – (@benskylo) June 30, 2020

In addition to Yalitza, among the guests are the directors Felipe Cazals and Luis Estrada, and it is known that ten more Mexicans, among producers, makeup artists, screenwriters and documentary filmmakers, will enter this select group from the Academy.