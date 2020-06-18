Yadhira said she hopes that her younger children, Luciano and Carlo, whom she had with Lety Calderón, will call her on that special date.

Since July 2019, the lawyer Juan Collado, husband of Yadhira Carrillo It was arrested and it is in the North prison of the CDMX since then accused of crimes money laundering and organized crime.

TO almost a year of being in prison, Yadhira, who does not stop visiting him on time, expressed that something that hurts Collado a lot, is not being able to see your children, especially to minors, Luciano and Carlo, fruit of his relationship with the also actress Leticia Calderón.

Can you be happier when happiness comes double? Today 15 years ago another angel, warrior, protector, good son, good brother came into my life. Thanks Carlo for always being with me pic.twitter.com/DTn9HPdZ1J – Leticia Calderon (@ letyca79) February 19, 2020

“A year without seeing them and that does weigh a lot on him, that part of Juan does tear him apart, I think that the most painful part of all this confinement is precisely not being able to see them and they cannot be brought in now with the COVID-19 and that type of things, it is dangerous, but well, we are going to hope that this happens already very fast ”, the actress declared to the program Drop the soup.

As for the close date of Father’s Day, next Sunday, June 21, Carrillo made it clear that for the lawyer, a great gift would be to have a phone call with his children.

“When Juan calls them, that has been for him like his air, his oxygen, it has been a great part of him being able to feel calm, listening to them even if he is here right now. They also make him laugh a lot, ”he indicated in the mini-conference with the press when he left the prison.

Loving and slow as she is to talk about her beloved, Yadhira commented that for her part, she will celebrate by bringing him some of the dishes she likes to eat the most.

« Juan is very simple to eat. Since he was little, he and his brothers were given fish, chicken broth … I always bring him the things he likes, we cook what he likes. We do it at home, I cook for him, too, of course, ”said the protagonist of soap operas like La otra and Amarte es mi sin.