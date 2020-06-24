For security, respect for privacy or even legal problems, these celebrities have decided not to show the face of their minor children on social networks.

Although there is a law that protects the face of minors from being broadcast in the media or social networks without the authorization of the parents of the children, due to a security issue, many celebrities have decided to take responsibility and even the risk that represents, make known the faces of their children in their personal accounts.

However, there are many others who have taken this matter more seriously and are very careful when making a publication with their offspring, using filters, costumes, or simply taking back photographs, so that their faces cannot be identified. .

We present you a list of celebrities whose code is to maintain the anonymity of their little ones, until they are older and decide for themselves, to show their identity.

ARACELY ARÁMBULA

Despite the fact that her motherhood has been one of the best-known news stories in the medium of the show, Aracely Arámbula is very cautious when it comes to sharing any image with Miguel and Daniel, the children she fathered with Luis Miguel, even though, years ago, The ex-partner presented them exclusively in a famous magazine, the oldest being very small and the youngest, just a baby. After the separation, we never saw the children’s faces again, now 13 and 11 years old.

SEBASTIAN RULLI

The Argentine actor and his ex-wife, Cecilia Galliano, are very suspicious about showing the identity of Santiago, their 10-year-old son, and Sebastián even at some point filed a lawsuit against a well-known magazine, for having exhibited in A note on both Santi’s face and Valentina, her eldest daughter, who was still a child. However, despite Rulli’s firm idea of ​​keeping the face of her firstborn hidden on social media, the driver has suddenly been more open and shared one photo than another in which she sees the minor in front of her.

LUDWIKA PALETA

While Nicolás, his first son, was a minor, this was the case, and now, with the twins Bárbara and Sebastián, he is no exception. Ludwika Paleta does not allow the face of her children to appear in front of any photo, take it or take it whoever it is, and publish it on social networks or any media. This security measure has been supported by the children’s parents, Plutarco Haza, the oldest, and Emiliano Salinas, of the two 3-year-old babies.

CAMILA SODI / DIEGO LUNA

For fear of crime and not putting their little ones at risk of being even a kidnap victim, Camila Sodi and Diego Luna have as their code, not to publish images that openly show the identity of their children, Fiona and Jerónimo, 11 and 9 years old. And although they are no longer a couple, it is a decision taken together and respected by both parties.

GAEL GARCÍA BERNAL / DOLORES FONZI

Like his “charolastra” partner Gael García Bernal and his ex-partner, Dolores Fonzi, they also agreed that the faces of Lázaro, 11, and Libertad, 9, are easily identifiable on social networks, so that both Argentina and the Mexican, they resort to filters, costumes and the famous photo of their children’s backs.

PONCHO HERRERA

The exRBD is another of the cautious parents with the identity of his 3-year-old son Daniel, because although almost daily, especially now in these times of isolation, he shares moments on Instagram with his little one, he is very careful in angle so that the baby’s face is not clearly seen.