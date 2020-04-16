Apple has finally the promised “cheap” iPhone and the industry has stopped. It is not for less, because the iPhone SE 2020 is a fairly breakthrough movement for an Apple accustomed to moving in other waters – only the wheels of the Mac Pro cost as much as an iPhone 11-, which now wants to eat some of the cake from the best-selling Android mid-range that never found direct competition between iPhones.

Be that as it may, Apple’s move is both interesting and debatable by concept and strategy, but above all it is very curious, almost comical, since it has allowed us to see and verify how everyone’s opinion is changing and volatile like a chameleon on the hunt, and how the Cupertino giant handles the strings of the market, criticism and the times as a fierce conjurer.

And we are going to see, is it just me or is it that nobody has realized that iPhone SE 2020 is just an iPhone 8 with vitamins and not the revolution that they want to sell us? Yes, yes … That is an iPhone 8 with many vitamins because the Apple A13 Bionic chipset is amazing, but really What would you think if Samsung now launches a Galaxy S7 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset? Are these Romans crazy?

Apple has not invented the wheel, it has simply released an iPhone 8 with the iPhone XR camera and the iPhone 11 chipset … Cost savings has done the rest!

Apple launches an iPhone that looks like an Android Go, and everyone loses their minds

Yes, certainly Apple has revolutionized its mobile platform with an iPhone that starts from 489 euros, a price that is very attractive, but I do not personally believe that it has revolutionized the mobile industry with a terminal in my opinion outdated in many of its sections.

It is the first time in history that the apple giant bets on compete in mid-range, but it does it from a pedestal of 500 euros with an archaic iPhone in design, which mounts a single camera seeking to repeat the formula of the Google Pixel 3 and its quality in post-processing, a high-performance Apple A13 Bionic chipset and an almost ridiculous 1,821 mAh battery that, at most, will ensure you a just day of autonomy.

I no longer enter to assess the rest of the hardware because measuring the iOS platform is complex, with Apple having absolute control of hardware and software, so I obviously don’t doubt that the user experience is the best that the iOS platform can offer, and for only 489 euros. This is for me its true attraction!

The real attraction of the iPhone SE 2020, for me, is in obtaining the iOS user experience at a reduced price, but understanding that we are lowering the level





Otherwise, I only get criticism and disbelief at the huge acceptance, the truth is that this iPhone SE 2020 looks dangerously, at least from the outside, of course, to a Redmi Go that costs 69 euros and offers only the basic experience of the Android platform.

However, it is curious to see how Apple has managed to get the idea that a 2017 design still has a journey on the market, just by renewing the chipset and even maintaining a 4.7-inch screen with huge frames that only raises doubts for me.

And the worst thing is that I have no doubt that they will sell millions of units, and that many specialized media will dare to compare it with high-end Android such as the recently presented OnePlus 8 or the Xiaomi Mi 10, which are of Chinese origin, but have already risen to cooler panels and ultra-fast charging batteriesThey also have state-of-the-art hardware and have modern designs that take better advantage of the size of the set.





What if Samsung launches a Galaxy S7 with vitamins?

I said it in the introduction and I must repeat myself to finish this opinion piece, and that is that we must put ourselves in the shoes of the other before making evaluations and judgments like the one I’m doing right now.

Apple has done it and we applaud it, it is a “revolution”, but if Samsung does it ourselves in a specialized media on Android We’d be calling the South Koreans crazy for having brought to life again a Samsung Galaxy S7 that is very good where it is, in the history of the Galaxy S range.

And be careful, because Galaxy S7 is from 2016 and iPhone 8 from 2017Well, in 2017 Samsung had already gone into full view with its successful Galaxy S8.

Think about it you would not buy an updated Galaxy S7 with the main camera of the Galaxy S9 and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chipset, however cheap it was, because it would be a strange monster that, even so, would have a 5.1-inch QHD 1,440p panel and a 3,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charge and wireless.

There are no further questions, Your Honor. I know I will get criticism but In my opinion, Apple did not invent the wheel, nor revolutionized anything., it has simply taken an already amortized design, has saved costs, updated some components and is going to earn a lot of money with a mobile that I personally would not buy… And you?

