The Argentine actors announced their separation in November 2018, after 15 years together, however, she continues to use the last name Soler on her social networks.

When Juan Soler and Maky they announced that they separated after 15 years of marriage and two daughters, Mine and Blue, also commented that for them, they did it in the better termsSo much so that occasionally the four of them continued to make family trips together; to date, they maintain great affection. And although much was speculated about a reconciliation it never happened and the only love that unites them at present, is that of the now teenagers.

But almost two years after the thunderclap, many have been surprised that the also television host continues to use the surname Soler on her Instagram account, which made her followers question her about it.

« I do not like to give explanations but it seems that I have, what horror! I use the last name Soler because having my account verified on Instagram does not allow me to change the username so easily. The offices are closed, I am not good with technology … the truth is that it does not bother me, « he said.

The beautiful woman from Buenos Aires indicated that as soon as she can modify it, she will, because although it does not bother her, she no longer wants to be identified as Maky Soler.

“As soon as I can, I’m going to change it. I hope I have clarified your doubts because they talk to me a lot and I do not understand what the concern is. ”

The ex-couple who married in 20036, surprised when in 2018, being apparently one of the most solid of the show business, they issued a statement to reveal that their marriage ended: “Our relationship suffered a fracture due to the distance that was maintained at because of the projects that we both carry out in different countries. Maintaining a constant distance was not favorable for our relationship… This process is difficult for both parties and we intend to transmit it asking for respect, discretion and care to preserve the well-being of our daughters who will always be our priority ”, they declared then.