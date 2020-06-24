Various rumors are woven as possible reasons for the separation between Marlene Favela and George Seely

Something if true: Marlene Favela ended her love affair with George Seely, the father of her daughter Bella and asked for a divorce. Everything indicates that the marriage between the two is hopelessly broken. But what happened?

The protagonist of Wild Cat broke the silence of her breakup but only to confirm it. He assured that the child’s power would be shared and that he would not ask for any support for the girl. But what he didn’t talk about was the reasons that ended the marriage.

The actress was only blunt when saying: « Whatever George has done, he is paying for it by being away from me and his daughter. »

Throughout the entire separation process various versions were woven about the possible reasons, here is the list:

one.- Jealousy George Seely is said not to have wanted Marlene to pursue an acting career, so the couple began to struggle. She denied it.

two.- Money problems? Said by Marlene Favela herself: since Bella, her six-month-old little daughter, was born, she has taken care of all her tastes, so what about him? They assure that all the money from the home was contributed by the actress.

3.- George in legal trouble? « Maybe he is in jail, eh, » said the host Gustavo Adolfo Infante in the program De primer mano.

4.- Infidelity Other rumors claim that Marlene suffered infidelity from George and even managed it with another woman.

Marlene Favela’s first bikinazo after becoming a mom and announcing a divorce!

Courtesy of TVyNovelas