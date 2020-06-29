MARIPILY did not travel to Miami alone; We caught her with NICOLA PORCELLA, her companion for Warriors 2020!

TEXT: GRISEL VACA • PHOTOGRAPHS: JOSÉ LUIS RAMOS

A day after Maripily Rivera, beautiful participant of reality Warriors 2020, Announced that she would be absent a few days from the program to carry out medical studies in Miami due to the injury to her left arm during the competition, TVyNovelas caught her at the Mexico City International Airport.

Maripily Rivera | Photo: José Luis Ramos

To our surprise, she was not alone; The Puerto Rican traveled very well accompanied by her Cobras partner, the handsome Nicola Porcella, no more and no less. The statuesque woman has garnered the attention of several of her colleagues on the show, but apparently, the former soccer player is the winner.

Maripily Rivera and Nicola Porcella | Photo: José Luis Ramos

Courtesy of TVyNovelas