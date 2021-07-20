20 Ways to Wear a Bralette – How to Style a Bralette 2021

.

Bralettes are lifesavers for anyone who hates underwire bras or structured underthings that end up digging into your ribcage. They’re just so easy to throw on if you want some light support without feeling like you’re constricted. And there are so many cozy knit and ribbed styles now that are basically like lil sweaters? I prob don’t have to tell you, reader who clicked on this very page, how much of a GD delight they are. But if you’ve landed here, you prob want to know how to incorporate them into some of your summer outfits. You can wear them on their own as a top, or if you want some other not-so-skin-baring options, you can don them underneath a sheer oversized T-shirt, a button-down, under a denim jacket, or pair them with high-waisted jeans. Like Lindsay Lohan’s iconic line in Mean Girls, the limit does not exist when it comes to styling a bralette.

The wireless and seamless features of a bralette will let your girls relax. Matched with your favorite seamless underwear, your whole body can feel supported in that warm hug kind of way. Let these cute designs poke out from under a plunging shirt, style them with an oversized jacket, or wear them under a trendy summer dress. (Oh, and if you’re just out here looking for some sexy undergarments, then these are some lingerie gifts to get for yourself.) Below, 20 cute bralette outfit ideas to wear this year.

1

with an oversized blazer and shorts

Valensole Ribbed-Knit Bralette JACQUEMUS net-a-porter.com

$ 160.00

This pink ribbed-knit bralette by Jacquemus was designed to channel a summer in the South of France, and it sure delivered on the assignment. Paired with this brown blazer, you can stroll around the markets worry-free, knowing your emails are set on OOO.

two

With Jeans and a Button-Down

Padded Shaper Bra

This bralette is Kylie Jenner approved, so you KNOW it’s a must-have. Keep it casual with a linen button-down shirt and some comfy jeans when you’re hanging around the house.

3

With a Floor-Length Skirt

+ NET SUSTAIN Oaklynn Linen-Batiste Bralette JOSLIN net-a-porter.com

$ 105.00

If you’ve got a beach vacation planned, make sure to pack this elegant bralette with you! You can easily make it a look by pairing it with a tiered maxi skirt.

4

with a Blazer and capris

Ultimate Comfy Support Wirefree Hanes Ultimate amazon.com

Simply can’t get over EmRata’s blazer, bralette, and capri pants combo. Accessorize with these killer shades and some kitten heels for that effortlessly stylish look.

5

With matching ribbed pants

Aeris Ribbed-Knit Bralette

Match head-to-toe in an all ribbed outfit. You can show off more of the bra by casually draping a cardigan over your shoulders rather than wearing it.

6

with Leggings and a Jacket

Cotton Plunge Bralette

This plunging Skims design is super popular thanks to its comfortable fabric and affordable price tag. Pair it with matching leggings, and accessorize with a statement necklace and bucket hat!

7

with a shorts and heels

Mimi Matte Jersey Triangle Bralette JONATHAN SIMKHAI STANDARD revolve.com

$ 55.00

You’re going out, and you’re feeling confident. What do you wear? Este. Exactly this combination of a beige blazer, loose high-waisted shorts, and heels. You are welcome.

8

with a Matching Cozy Set

Lounge Curve Triangle Bralette Asos Luxe us.asos.com

$ 18.40

Maybe you’ve gotten the vibe already, but matching sets are THE thing right now. Wear this plunging style with its coordinating leggings and cardigan in or outdoors.

9

with Combat Boots and shorts

Cozy Knit Bralette Top Helmut Lang saksfifthavenue.com

$ 175.00

Okay, a bra top with combat boots? I didn’t know, but now I know … it’s a LOOK. Toss an oversized leather jacket over your shoulder to complete this truly killer outfit.

10

with bike shorts and heels

Luna Lilac Ribbed Two Piece Set

This one comes as a two-piece set in a trendy lilac color. It’s a soft twist to an edgy biker look, and I am here for it. Throw on any of these jean jackets and a pair of kitten heels to complete the look.

eleven

with baggy jeans and a jacket

Regular Modern Cotton Bralette

Yes, you CAN get a Calvin-Klein bralette from Amazon, and you should. This is the OG logo bralette, and you have to have at least one pair (or if you’re like myself, three) in your wardrobe. I love lounging at home with them in my favorite sweats.

12

with Sweatpants and gold jewelry

Sexy Lace Bralette Astylish amazon.com

$ 18.99

Some bralettes can truly be worn as a shirt, and this longline one here is an example of that. Contrast this lacy piece with some comfy sweatpants, or keep it casual with your favorite blue jeans. Either way, you’re gonna look * stunning. *

13

with a plunging shirt

Strapped In Bralette Luxe

From the way this strappy one was designed, you already know it was made to show off. Wear it underneath a deep-cut shirt and some joggers to toe the line between edge and comfort.

14

with a cardi and mini skirt

Jeep Merino Wool Bralette Sandy Liang saksfifthavenue.com

$ 135.00

A cropped cardigan over a bralette looks adorable with a mini skirt and ankle booties. You can totally wear this’ fit during those cooler summer nights and even into the fall.

fifteen

with a white tee and denim

Never Say Never Ultra Curvy Sweetie Bralette

Let a pop of color show from underneath your favorite white tee with a bright lacy bralette. It will def take an everyday classic look up a few flirty notches!

16

with a sheer dress

Plumetis Wireless Bra

Style it under a mesh dress or top. Letting your bralette peak from underneath a semi-see-through top is for those who love a daring, hard-to-miss fashion moment.

17

with capris and an open cardigan

Mimi Matte Jersey Triangle Bralette JONATHAN SIMKHAI STANDARD revolve.com

$ 55.00

A bralette can be worn underneath a sheer cardigan standout ensemble. Opt for a classic black triangle style that’s subtly visible.

18

with a button down and bike shorts

Chill With Me Cozy Wireless Bra

Specializing in fuller-bust designs, Reign Studio has got you covered when it comes to bralettes (and bikinis!). Wear bike shorts and with a light button down shirt for that casual, on-the-go look.

19

with cutoffs and sandals

Black Ribbed Square Neck Bralette

Keep it casual by pairing an open-back bralette with some cut-off jean shorts. If you don’t feel comfortable showing too much skin, you can easily cover up with this cute linen shacket.

twenty

with terrycloth joggers and sneaks

Terry Bralette Donni saksfifthavenue.com

$ 53.20

Tracksuit, but make it terry. Seriously, this fabric will make you feel like you’re bundled up in a soft towel, and the matching bra and pants in this hue make it perfect for summer.

