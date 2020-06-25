Mauricio Ochmann had to fight the US adoption system and the changes his family had

Even if Mauricio Ochmann he does not hide his past little is known of his childhood, as he went through several years of confusion after being adopted.

Born in Washington D.C., United States, the actor was released to the system by his birth mother when she was hardly a baby. His destiny changed after being adopted by a couple of Latin origin, but they separated.

Mauricio moved to Mexico with his mother to rebuild his life, she met a man and married him. Due to the young age of Aislinn Derbez’s ex-husband, he always considered his stepfather as his father.

These feelings caused him great conflict, because before the law his name was Mauricio Sánchez, but he presented himself as Ochmann.

His mother and stepfather never lied to him: « I always grew up with that awareness of being adopted, » the actor explained in an interview.

With three brothers from his mother’s new marriage, Mauricio Ochmann did not feel part of any family. So at the age of 16 he searched for his biological parents without success.

The new blow that the actor received made him see that his happiness depended on him and not on his past. Thanks to therapy and the fact that he never stopped loving his adoptive parents, Mauricio learned that he is the only architect of his destiny and so he wanted to teach it to his daughters, Lorenza and Kailani.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas