‘Outbreaks of envy’: Vanessa Guzmán responded to criticism of Cynthia Klitbo and Violeta Isfel

After what Cynthia Klitbo and Violet Isael they branded as arrogant and untouchable Vanesa GuzmánThe actress used her Instagram account to reply.

Without naming them directly, the protagonist of Bachelor with Daughters made an extensive post about envy and how it affects people.

« There are outbreaks of envy among the brothers of the same home, at work, in the office, in groups, in communities, in political and union struggles, in the world of artists, scientists and professionals … even in the families, everywhere! ”, he expressed.

“It happens that we just want the talent that is in front of us and we forget to recognize the very talents that God has given us, added Vanessa Guzmán.

View this post on Instagram They say that envy is the typical reaction of children. If so, then a good part of humanity is still in the infant stage! There are outbreaks of envy among the brothers of the same home, at work, in the office, in groups, in communities, in political and union struggles, in the world of artists, scientists and professionals … even in the families, everywhere! He who triumphs, he who shines, he who does well, poor! … will soon receive pecks from wasps! Envy exists in human relationships in much higher doses than is commonly believed, because it is very good and has the great ability to find « reasons » to dress up. Envy says: She or He … does not serve that position: his pedagogy is old, he has no power of persuasion, he communicates poorly, he is mediocre, etc. He or She … says that he is doing it well: but the truth is that he speaks fatal, he loses everything, he is exaggerated and he lacks when he wants to. This is how envy is disguised. It never attacks in the open. We make suffer and suffer because of envy. God the Father has given us different and abundant talents * TO ALL! * He wants us all to feel peace with our own, in what we have to do and like to do, in our daily life, but it turns out that it is not enough for us. It happens that we just want the talent of the one in front of us and we forget to recognize the own talents that God has given us. Good luck to my friends, coworkers, my children, my neighbor @ … what a blessing! But it will help so much that you ALWAYS see your own blessings because even in stormy times you will know that you have the gifts that God gave you. Envy? Don’t suffer for it! _______________________________ PRAYER _______________________________ My God all love, I want to see my neighbor blessed by your goodness as much as I see your blessings in me. May the talents, virtues and gifts of others serve me to see your wonders and may my own serve others with humility. I want to be able to generously intertwine my talents and those of others in your Peace and Love. Amen. #gratitude #bffbyvg #vanessaguzman #blessed #staypositi A post shared by VANESSA (@vanessaguzmann) on Jun 10, 2020 at 4:20 pm PDT

The exreina of beauty’s statements were a clear response to her fellow cast members in Dare to dream, after Klitbo crossed out her attitude of pride and Isfel assured that « they could not touch her ».

It should be noted that Violeta Isfel assured that she could not take sides because she never had a direct conflict with Vanessa Guzmán.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas