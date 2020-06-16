In recent days, actresses who have worked with Vanessa have branded her as rude, arrogant and arrogant for what she says, she will not allow them to put labels on her

Vanessa Guzmán has been in recent days in the dimes and diretes in different entertainment media thanks to statements made by actresses who have worked with her and they have referred that the Chihuahuan woman has a bad attitude towards peers and on recording sets. In response, Guzmán replied that will not allow to be labeled and revealed that a disease is the causing you to behave that way.

In an interview with the program Cuéntamelo ya !, the former beauty queen explained that she suffers from anxiety, and that she has gone through severe crises in the past, which are now the reason that her former partners, such as Julissa, Violeta Isfel and Cynthia Klitbo mainly , qualify her as asocial, isolated, arrogant, not humble and even contemptible, as Klitbo accused her, putting her as an undesirable person to return to work.

So much so that Gabriel Soto, like a gentleman, came out to defend his romantic partner in the soap opera Soltero with daughters. Therefore, the actress decided to end the gossip and stated categorically, that she will not allow her to be labeled.

« I’m not going to allow anyone to put labels back, I’m not going to allow anyone to put words in my mouth, and I just think I flourished again. »

The representative of Mexico in Miss Universe 1996, also explained that these episodes of anxiety still return to date and she has to take control again: « I felt like a persecution and a paranoia, so I think I changed, people took it As it was uploaded, old this, old the other, many things happened, « said the beautiful green-eyed woman.