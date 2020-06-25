Niurka Marcos was seen with a totally different image from the one we used to see

Goodbye huge false nails and long blonde gentleman, Niurka Marcos decided to reappear, after fulfilling social isolation at home, with a new look and explained to television cameras why she is now less bizarre.

« I took off my nails, extensions, I had very damaged hair layers, so I told my stylist to take off all the damaged things and match me, » said the Cuban star, who confessed that her true hair color is not blonde. .

The actress commented that what she did was cover her gray hair. « I am 52 proud, beautiful and spectacular years, so he has to erase my gray hair so that the color matches … and the boy has no problems because I shave it. »

But they are not the only changes, he also revealed some fixes on his teeth: « I have to put braces on my teeth, because I have a tooth that got up a little, » said the ex-wife of Juan Osorio.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas